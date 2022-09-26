Loren Brovarnik Flaunts Crop Top Just 18 Days Postpartum

Early this month, Loren Brovarnik welcomed Baby #3 with her husband, Alexei.

The two announced the birth of their baby girl. But Loren made it clear that not everything is easy.

Childbirth never is. Especially when it is Loren’s third C-section within a relatively short span of time.

Even so, Loren is flaunting her postpartum body just weeks after delivery — and sporting a crop top.

Over the weekend, Loren Brovarnik shared a gorgeous mirror selfie.

Wearing eye-catching, high-waisted ripped jeans and a lime green crop top, she would turn heads anywhere she went.

What made the photo so remarkable, of course, was that she took it the same month that she underwent a C-section.

Loren has been very direct with her fans and followers about how difficult this is.

Obviously, she and Alexei are both overjoyed at welcoming their daughter into the world.

But even if having “three under three” were not exhausting — and it is — she is recovering from major surgery.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik admitted to having a hard time, reminding fans and followers that it is okay to not be okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Loren spoke about the emotional toll of having children and recovering from surgery.

She also shared the not-so-pretty reality, sharing that she was wearing an adult diaper after she was able to walk.

Even a vaginal delivery can and often does result in serious injury, bleeding, and incontinence. An agonizing surgery does the same.

“Alex and I are going out tonight, and I am really challenging myself,” Loren wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

“I am really stepping out of my comfort zone right now,” she acknowledged on Saturday, September 24.

“I’m wearing a crop top,” Loren confirmed. She then specified: “I’m 18 days postpartum.”

“It’s unbelievable what a woman’s body does,” Loren remarked, referring to pregnancy, childbirth, and recovery.

“But you know what?” she shared. “I’m gonna embrace my body right now.”

Loren continued: “And the crop top and the mom jeans and I’m gonna have fun tonight.”

“SHE has arrived!!!” Loren and Alexei announced earlier this month.

“We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik,” they gushed in a joint Instagram post.

“Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm,” the fan-favorite couple specified.

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined,” the beloved Brovarniks wrote.

Alexei then added his own personal touch at the end of the note.

“Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive,” the proud father of three gushed.

Just three years ago, Loren and Alexei were just a young married couple. Alexei was on the verge of citizenship.

Now, they are the parents of three. They have expanded into a loving family of five. And, of course, that means that they are outnumbered.

As always, we wish Loren and Alexei the best of luck with their precious children. We wish Loren a continued recovery. And a happy and sweet Rosh Hashanah to them and to all others who celebrate.