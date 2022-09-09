Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Welcome Baby #3!!!

Just over four months ago, Loren Brovarnik revealed that she was expecting Baby #3 with husband Alexei.

The 90 Day Fiance fan favorites were careful about which details they shared at the time.

Now, the couple have welcomed their third child.

With their self-imposed embargo lifted, Loren and Alexei are sharing photos, video, and more.

“SHE has arrived!!!” Loren and Alexei Brovarnik shared in a joint Instagram post.

(Don’t worry, they don’t have one of those creepy single accounts — they just posted the same message)

“We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik,” the Brovarniks declared.

Speaking of worries, we also needn’t fear any jokes about Elizabeth II reincarnating as their daughter. (Yes, that was a huge running joke on Thursday — but not about this couple)

“Our baby girl was our anniversary gift,” Loren and Alexei affirmed.

They detailed that Ariel was safely “born September 6 at 11:40pm.”

“Finding out the gender in the delivery room,” the Brovarniks continued.

They expressed that this was “was even more special than we could have imagined.”

Alexei then added: “Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive.”

Loren and Alexei are now the parents of three very young children.

Shai Josef is 2. Asher Noah is only 1 year old.

Now, newborn Ariel is just days old. They have three under three!

Loren and Alexei began their 90 Day Fiance journey many years ago.

When Loren went on a trip to Israel, she never imagined that she would meet the love of her life.

But she did. She met Alexei, and the two fell head-over-heels for each other.

The two began their K-1 visa journey together, becoming OGs on the franchise.

It was their very genuine love story, full of real problems instead of fighting, scamming, and toxicity, that made them fan-favorites.

Loren and Alexei married. Then, like other couples have done, they held another wedding ceremony in Israel — so that his family could take part.

Of course, Loren and Alexei having such a genuine love and lack of drama has its downside.

No matter what they may say, people don’t really tune in to 90 Day Fiance to see an array of genuine, loving couples.

People like seeing the Brovarniks … but most couples need drama, whether it’s internal or external.

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren Brovarnik posed with their sons, Shai Brovarnik and his newborn baby brother, Asher Brovarnik.

That’s for the main shows, however.

Loren and Alexei were one of the fan-favorite couples selected for their own spinoff.

Like David and Annie, their series doesn’t have screaming fights or dramatic twists … but it’s good to keep up with them.

In 2020, Loren and Alexei became first-time parents. It was stressful to give birth during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they have welcomed three newborns within the space of just over two years. They have a full household!

But they also have a lot of love — for their children (who now outnumber them) and for each other.