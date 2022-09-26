Hannah Wissmann: Jeremiah Duggar’s Mysterious Wife Promises Pregnancy Update

Pretty much every member of the Duggar family has been keeping a lower profile in the months since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges.

But some Duggars are more private than others, and none of them have steered clear of the spotlight as effectively as Jeremiah Duggar and his wife Hannah Wissmann.

When Jeremiah and Hannah first started dating, they were so secretive about their relationship that fans completely misread the situation.

Many assumed that Jana Duggar was dating Hannah’s brother Stephen.

We still don’t know what exactly went on between those two, but it seems they merely spent a lot of time together because they were chaperoning Hannah and Jeremiah’s dates, as is Duggar custom.

It wasn’t until Hannah and Jeremiah got engaged that fans realized what was really going on.

These days, the couple is married, and Hannah is expecting her first child.

Now that their relationship is out in the open, there’s no more need for all that secrecy, right?

Well, not exactly …

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, Hannah and Jeremiah are still mostly steering clear of social media.

It’s important to note that they’re not avoiding Instagram entirely — if they were, we might be concerned that something is wrong.

Instead, Hannah and Jeremiah have taken to the site to assure fans that pregnancy updates will be coming soon.

“Between work and a conference coming up, Jer and I have long to-do lists these days,” Hannah wrote in her Instagram Story over the weekend.

“But it’s absolutely perfect and yesterday felt like fall, which was so happy,” she continued.

“Hope you’re having an awesome week as well.”

Perhaps aware that fans have been frustrated by the lack of updates, Hannah concluded her post with the following:

“For those asking… yes, baby bump pic is coming!”

So there you have it.

It sounds like Hannah and Jeremiah have just been super busy, which is something that most of her followers can no doubt relate to.

Thankfully, it appears that Hannah’s pregnancy is going smoothly, and we’re sure that her followers are excited for her first bump pic.

Yeah, we find it a little weird too, but if there’s one thing that Duggar fans are obsessed with, it’s procreation.

And yes, believe it or not, there’s still such a thing as Duggar fans.

Folks, the world is a strange place, and the Duggars are one of its strangest families!