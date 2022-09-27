Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber: Yup, They Really are Back Together!

It started as a rumor of romance.

And it’s now been confirmed as a reality of reconciliation.

According to Us Weekly, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are “full-on back together,” having “rekindled their romance this summer.”

The news comes just about 18 months after the former Bachelor lead and his one-time suitor ended their relationship amid speculation that Weber cheated on Flanagan.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan got back together in September 2022. We wish them all the best.

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” an Us Weekly source explains, noting:

“They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

This is quite a contrast from where things were in May 2021.

“I’m 100 percent moved on,” Peter said back then on his and Dustin Kendrick’s Bachelor in the City podcast. “I know that Kelley and I aren’t meant to be together, and that’s okay.”

Peter and Kelley actually met shortly before Weber filmed season 24 of the ABC dating competition, which began in September 2019.

Flanagan then surprised Weber when she was revealed as one of his contestants on the series.

Weber eventually sent Flanagan home, however.

He then proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss… called off that engagement… dated runner-up Madison Prewett for a bit… and then finally landed on Flanagan.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Weber announced he and Flanagan had split, angering his ex in the process because she later said she wasn’t ready to go public with the development.

Earlier this year, Kelley said that her relationship with Weber was “all fun and games,” yet she didn’t see him as husband material.

“Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse,” she said while talking with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on a May episode of their Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“I just didn’t look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband.”

“Love is a funny thing,” Weber captioned his since-deleted Instagram post announcing the pair’s split nearly two years ago.

“It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

After Flanagan claimed that Weber had been unfaithful a few months later, Weber lashed out on his aforementioned podcast.

“I’m gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys … and just speak from the heart. I thought it was very calculated. Very calculated, very disingenuous. I didn’t expect that from Kelley, it kind of caught me off guard,” he said back then.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan never had a chance on The Bachelor … but she ended up with him in the end!

Still, even then, it was evident his feelings for Kelley had been strong.

“Kelley was the best relationship that I have ever had in my life,” he remarked.

“And [I] could not be more grateful for that 10 months that we did have together.”