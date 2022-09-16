Leah Messer: Here's Why Fans Think She Just Confirmed That She's Pregnant With Baby #4!

Leah Messer stars on a popular reality show and regularly posts personal updates on social media.

In other words, she puts her life out there for public consumption on a daily basis.

Despite all of that transparency, however, Leah’s life is a subject of constant speculation among Teen Mom fans.

And most of the theories have to do with Messer’s relationship with Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are officially engaged! And some fans think the couple will soon be making a pregnancy announcement! (Photo via Instagram)

Leah and Jaylan got engaged last month, and the couple happily announced the news to fans shortly after she accepted his proposal.

So there’s no reason to believe that Leah is hiding any major secrets.

Still, fans are convinced that there’s more to the story.

Leah Messer recently turned 30. And she and Jaylan Mobley celebrated the big day in New York City.

Specifically, they believe that Leah is pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.

And these conspiracy theorists love nothing more than to pick apart Leah’s posts in search of “evidence” that might support their theory.

Said proof has been pretty hard to come by, but that’s not gonna discourage these dedicated online social media sleuths!

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley posted a family photo this week. And fans think the couple accidentally made a big reveal. (Photo via Instagram)

Take, for example, the photo above, which was posted by Leah earlier this week.

“It doesn’t get much better than this or does it?” Messer captioned the fun family snap.

Now, as you can see, there’s absolutely nothing strange or scandalous about the image.

Despite that, fans are convinced that it provides more proof of Leah’s secret pregnancy.

Leah Messer asked Jaylan Mobley some tough questions on a recent episode of Teen Mom. Fortunately, he had all the right answers. (Photo via MTV)

They believe that Leah’s pose is no coincidence, and that she’s concealing her midsection on purpose.

“She’s pregnant or trying. Can we start a poll? Lol,” one commenter wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Pregnancy announcement any day now,” another person wrote.

Fans are convinced that Leah Messer is secretly married … and pregnant. (Photo via Instagram)

“I sense a pregnancy announcement on the horizon,” a third chimed in.

To be fair, Leah hasn’t done much to discourage this sort of speculation.

“Keep [looking] at me like this and we gonna be a family of 6… or 7… 8, 9, or 10 ugh I love you,” she recently captioned a photo of herself and Jaylan.

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are soon to be married. (Photo via Instagram)

And MTV isn’t helping matters by hinting at Leah’s pregnancy in their promotional materials for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan move in together, get engaged and consider having a baby,” the network wrote in a teaser for next week’s episode.

So maybe the amateur sleuths are really onto something this time!

Even so, Leah would probably prefer that they stop obsessing over her midsection.