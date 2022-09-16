Chrissy Teigen: I Had an Abortion. To Save My Life.

Chrissy Teigen just recently had a private revelation.

And she’s decided to go public with it.

Just about two years after revealing that she and husband John Legend lost a child via miscarriage, the model has now admitted that she actually got it wrong back then.

She had an abortion.

hrissy Teigen arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking Thursday at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, the model explained how wasn’t trying to mislead anyone in October 2020.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said.

Shortly after this tragedy took place, Teigen shared a personal essay about her late son, along with photos of her and Legend cradling his body.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the hospital here, after just lost their baby.

Teigen, who shares six-year old Luna and four-year old Miles with Legend.

She is currently pregnant — and noted yesterday that she had amazing medical care, along with close friends and family members supporting her.

She was also grateful for strangers who showed their support after the couple went public with the news.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” the star went on at the aforementioned event.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.

“And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

This topic, of course, has been at the forefront of national discourse all summer, even since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, taking away the federal right to terminate a pregnancy.

“I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” Teigen continued on Thursday.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage.

“And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”

Nobody should be judging Teigen, of course. This is as painful an experience as a woman can go through.

Chrissy and John announced their pregnancy loss on Instagram, as follows:

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough…

“”To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.

“We will always love you.”