Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick SUED for “Lottery” Contest

One struggles to think of a time when the combo of Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick equaled anything good.

Scott and Kourtney? Three beautiful children. Scott and Khloe? Laughs and uncomfortable sexual tension.

But Scott and Kim’s latest venture is now embroiled in a lawsuit.

A class action lawsuit accuses Kim, Scott, and the company behind a “lottery” that they advertised of being a predatory sham.

Kim Kardashian

To clarify, a slew of influencers promoted a “lottery” that social media users could enter.

The concept is simple — that the winner receives $100,000 and a pair of first-class tickets to Los Angeles.

Once there, the winner would enjoy a 3-night stay in Beverly Hills with the promise of being able to “shop like Kim Kardashian.”

TMZ has obtained records of a class action lawsuit that accuses this 2020 lottery of being a sham.

The true purpose, the lawsuit accuses, was to link these celebrities to an Australian company, called Curated.

That company is also the target of the lawsuit, as it is accused of selling personal information to advertisers.

Kim Kardashian

In other words, the lawsuit appears to be accusing the whole thing of being a scheme to harvest personal data.

When people sign up for many things, they might link accounts or provide personal information.

Sometimes, this helps users. Other times, it can allow predatory companies to exploit this information.

What apparently makes those filing this class action lawsuit extra suspicious is the winners.

See, the winners were announced.

However, the Instagram accounts belonging to them quickly went private.

The plaintiffs in this case, to put it bluntly, question whether these winners actually exist.

Anyone could create some fake profiles, have multiple people enter a contest, and then “randomly” draw fake winners.

It’s easier to hold a contest if you don’t actually have to give out a prize.

That said, suspecting it is not the same as it being true. Let alone proving that it’s true.

And sources with ties to Curated say that the winners are fully legitimate — and received their promised prizes.

The company also claims that they have the documentation to show that it was a real contest.

Kim Kardashian

But according to the lawsuit, entering the contest had real consequences for those who didn’t win.

The plaintiffs report being “invaded by hundreds of advertisers.”

The lawsuit alleges: “Some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

The lawsuit accuses Scott of organizing the lottery on his Instagram.

It lists Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian of promoting it.

The lawsuit also lists Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi, and Christine Quinn.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $20 million from each defendant.

The only two specifically named as defendants are Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick.

And also, of course, the company itself. It is unclear which side the facts of the case will ultimately support.