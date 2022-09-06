Leah Messer Goes OFF on Instagram: Did She Just Threaten Kailyn Lowry?

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry were the best of friends.

Despite living in separate states, the Teen Mom 2 co-stars developed a close kinship that seemed like it would last them well into old age.

Kail and Leah took family vacations together and backed each other up throughout countless feuds and controversies.

Sadly, these days the former besties are feuding with one another.

Yes, Lowry and Messer have become enmeshed in an imbroglio of entangled alliances and mutual enmity worthy of Shakespeare — or at least Bridgerton.

The trouble began when Leah and Briana DeJesus became friendly while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion together.

Kail has been bitter enemies with Briana for years — in fact, she recently sued DeJesus for defamation and lost.

So it makes sense that Lowry was upset to see her best friend getting along with her nemesis on national TV.

The situation deteriorated further when Bri and Leah returned to their respective homes but remained friendly on social media.

That was reportedly the last straw for Kail, who proceeded to cut ties with Leah.

Neither party has confirmed that they’re no longer on speaking terms, but their behavior in recent months seems to serve as confirmation that Messer and Lowry have gone their separate ways.

For example, as Kail has come under fire and endured constant scrutiny of her personal life in recent months, Leah has failed to come to her friend’s defense, as she has so many times in the past.

Now, Leah has posted a cryptic meme on Instagram, and many of her followers have interpreted it as a veiled threat directed at Kail.

“Unfortunately, a lot of y’all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser,” Leah wrote.

“Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as I need.”

Now, obviously, Leah didn’t mention Kail by name, but it seems she didn’t need to.

After all, fans have known about the feud for months, and Messer likely knew exactly how this post would be interpreted.

The fact that she posted it anyway might tell us all we need to know about her feelings toward Kail.

So what comes next?

Will Kail respond with similar shade directed at Leah? We doubt it. And here’s why …

Amid rumors that she’s pregnant with her fifth child, Lowry has been keeping a lower profile than usual in recent weeks.

And her time as a reality star has come to an end — at least for the time being — which means Kail is under no obligation to share her personal beefs with the world.

Lowry will likely take advantage of this newfound right to privacy, which means if Leah keeps playing things close to the vest, it could be a long time before we find out what’s really going on between these former friends.