Kailyn Lowry: It Cost Me $200,000 to Sue Briana DeJesus!

Kailyn Lowry was a guest on The Viall Files Podcast earlier this week, revealing two things in the process:

1. She lost a lot of money when she sued Briana DeJesus for defamation of character last year.

2. She apparently has a lot of money.

First, for those who need it, a refresher...

In July 2021, Lowry reacted to DeJesus speaking to Celebuzz about her rival arrest for domestic violence.

Briana sat down with this celebrity gossip outlet and claimed that Kailyn punched ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez on numerous occasions, adding details to the story such as how Kailyn also broke into Lopez's mom's house.

Lowry believed that not only was DeJesus lying about what transpired between her and Lopez.

But she was doing it on purpose in order to harm Kailyn's reputation -- hence the lawsuit Lowry filed.

Referring to DeJesus, the legal papers last summer stated that defendant "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry's sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez's mother."

Kailyn's attorneys alleged that Briana's remarks were untrue and were made "for the purpose of causing Lowry harm," adding:

"Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself."

The Teen Mom 2 co-stars have clashed for years, ever since DeJesus got into a relationship back in 2018 with Kailyn's ex, Javi Marroquin.

In mid-April, meanwhile, a judge dismissed Kailyn's lawsuit against Briana, essentially saying that it was without merit.

And that brings us back to Lowry's appearance on the aforementioned podcast.

“I just got out of a defamation lawsuit,” Lowry told Viall on air. “I lost– well, it was dismissed. I didn’t lose. It was dismissed.”

“It was a waste of $200,000. But you live and you learn,” she added.

Wow, huh?

“I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself,” Lowry also told the host. “I felt like I was taking a lot [from Briana], so I stood up for myself. So, ultimately, if nothing else, that’s what I got out of it.”

First, it cost Lowry $200,000 in legal fees just to pursue a lawsuit that didn't even make it to trial?

Second, Lowry has $200,000 that she can lose and just shrug off?!?

Just a few days ago, Lowry did say that she was gonna walk away from the Teen Mom franchise because she makes more money as the host of multiple podcasts that she does in salary from MTV.

It sounds like she's doing a lot better for herself than some may have previously assumed.

Lowry thinks she may have lost the lawsuit because it was filed in the state of Florida, which has unusual legal rules and requirement... emphasizing, however, that she's still glad she went through with it.

“That was the takeaway from mine. It was the principle,” she said to Viall.

“I’m standing up for myself, so I care less about the dollar.

"I care less about the amount. I’m going to stand up for what’s not true. You’re not gonna spread this about me.”

As for what comes next?

Lowry wants her own show.

“I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show,” Lowry recently said on her own podcast.

"I want to tell my story with the whole picture painted. I don’t want parts of it to air so people can fill in their blanks. That’s how I feel.

"We’ll see as time goes on what that looks like but, for now, I just love podcasting. I really found something that I love to do, and I really want to focus on it and grow it."