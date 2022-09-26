Kody Brown to Sister Wives: Don’t Think for Yourselves! Only My Opinion Matters!

Kody Brown faced his biggest nightmare on Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives:

Women who dare to think for themselves.

The latest installment of this TLC series once again centered around Kody’s failing relationship with Christine; it was actually filmed on the estranged couple’s wedding anniversary way back in early 2021.

“I asked her if we wanted to post anything on social media,” Kody told cameras of Christine and the occasion, adding:

“In a little way, it was a test, but to protect our kids. And she says, ‘No.’

“And that was the first time I’ve ever actually been able to go, ‘Oh, ok wow she’s serious about this.’

Indeed, Christine was very serious about THIS, which was a reference to her decision to walk away from a one-sided, unhealthy relationship.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

Continued Kody on this subject:

“I think I want to keep testing it, though.

“You never know when she’s just going to realize that the life she’s looking to create somewhere else isn’t going to be any better than what she’s had or got.”

Christine, of course, announced her departure last November and has made it clear many times since that she hasn’t looked back a single time.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“For our anniversary I’m not going to pretend,” she said at one point on Sunday.

“I don’t consider myself married to him anymore at all. Six weeks ago we had a conversation. I just said, ‘I need you to let me go. It’s over. I don’t want to be married to you anymore and I’m also going to be moving to Utah.’

I don’t know when to have a conversation with my sister wives. I don’t know when to tell [daughter] Truely.

“No one really knows the finality of all of this I think.”

One of the many factors that led to the breakdown of this spiritual union was Kody’s decision to withhold intimacy, an issue that was brought up again on Season 17 Episode 3.

“Intimacy needs trust. Attraction, in my world, needs trust,” Kody explained of why he made this call.

“I thought she was being mean. I was angry, it’s like, God, man, you’re unwinding plural marriage for me. You’re unwinding my whole life, my whole purpose. No.

“We’re not having any intimacy until you get this straight. I wish I would have said, ‘We gotta work on some things.'”

Later in the episode, Kody and his sister wives sat down on a Facetime call to catch up on family matters since they’ve been isolating due to COVID-19 protocols.

And this is where the true Kody Brown came out, as we went ahead and bolded his quotes below for emphasis:

“We’re having this meeting but it seems like she is actually trying to run our meeting.

Like, she’s trying to take charge of it. She’s getting kind of ‘independent woman’ now.

There’s literally an attitude of I don’t need you guys anymore and I don’t have to really submit myself to what the group wants.

Christine didn’t budge, however, not even in the face of such chauvinism.

“The future’s huge and I know it, and I wish so bad I could move to Utah right now,” she said. “I think that’s the saddest part is that I’m not moving on as fast as I would like.”

She added via confessional:

“We both are who we are today because of the marriage and the time that we had together, so it’s not a failure.

“Then I realized there’s no real intimacy. I mean, sex has been something that has been missing for sure, but the intimacy of the marriage.

“It just wasn’t there.”