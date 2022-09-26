Kayla Bailey, Daughter of Basketball Wives Star, Dead at 25

Tragedy has struck the world of Basketball Wives.

On Sunday, star Brooke Bailey took to Instagram to break a piece of truly devastating news: Her daughter, Kayla, has passed away.

She was 25 years old.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” Brooke wrote as a caption to the photos above and below.

She added:

“This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Neither the cause nor the manner of Kayla’s death have been released as of this writing.

However, reports claim that Kayla died from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Her mother appeared to confirm the news by reposting an article about the crash; although, it feels important to emphasize at this time, that nothing has been made official.

Bailey, meanwhile, also changed her Instagram biography to include a tribute to her late daughter that reads as follows:

“FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

After this tragedy was made public, Bailey’s friends, family and followers flooded her announcement post with their condolences and best wishes.

“Omg my heart just broke for you,” wrote actress Tabitha Brown, for example. “I’m so sorry honey.”

“I’m so sorry Brooke,” added beauty guru Zena Foster.

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry! My prayers are with you im lifting your name high tonight in prayer,” said Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum Tammy Rivera.

After reading through these comments, Bailey used her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude and to say more about her late daughter.

“My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.

“Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life.”

In another installment, Brooke shared that she had “been fasting and praying for days,” but she “thought it was for something else.”

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life. Although, I was not prepared,” she added.

“I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Brooke returned to Basketball Wives in its 10th season, after initially replacing original cast member Imani Showalter in season 2.

We send our condolences to her friends, family members and loved ones.

