Big Brother Recap: Who Won Season 24?

One of Big Brother’s most controversial seasons wrapped Sunday on CBS, but who left the house $750,000 richer?

At the top of the two-hour finale, Monte, Taylor, and Turner remained in the running, and there was no guessing who would win.

All three had solid cases for winning, highlighting that they all played the game but had very different styles of play.

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Big Brother Cast. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Taylor had the most challenging road to the finale because she was targeted from the first week, and viewers got much satisfaction from watching everyone who wanted her out going home first.

Taylor was great at the social aspect of the game and managed to bounce back from much adversity. She was resilient and won competitions when she needed to.

Monte had a strong social game, but some of his decisions rubbed the jurors the wrong way. The same can be said for Turner, meaning that it would all come down to who won the final head of household competition.

The first part found the houseguests holding on for dear life to an oversized hot dog.

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Matthew Turner. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Turner won the first part of the HOH competition.

That meant Taylor and Monte had to face off in the second part, with Monte securing the win.

It was a close race and one that could change the trajectory of the finale.

Taylor was understandably livid at not being able to play in the final part, but thankfully for her, Monte won.

“I could not be more excited in this moment, and I’m pretty sure both of us are gonna take each other to the very end,” Turner said, adding:

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Matthew Turner and Monte Taylor. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

“So this could not be any better.”

Turner emphasized that he had a final two with Monte from the beginning of the game.

Surely that meant Monte would take him to the end, right?

WRONG.

In the end, Monte won and decided to sit next to Taylor at the final two.

Before we got to the jury’s thoughts on the houseguests, Dr. Will Turner returned and noted how strong the final three were.

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Monte Taylor. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

It seemed like it was a split decision because everyone knew there were different playstyles, and not all of them agreed with the decisions.

“The difference between Taylor and Turner is that there’s strategy between Taylor’s moves,” Joseph said as he defended Taylor.

“Turner is just attaching to someone and moving behind their shadow.”

Kyle agreed that Taylor came off the block in a better position every time she was nominated.

Turner revealed to Julie that he was shocked about being cut by Monte but maintained he was “not mad.”

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Taylor Hale. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

The jury questions highlighted that Taylor had a firmer grip on the game than some of the others thought.

“Being on the block can be something that is seen as a very weak game,” said Taylor.

“But when it comes to me, I am resilient and nothing will stop me from being here.”

“I am not a victim, I am a victor,” Taylor told the jury.

BIG BROTHER Sunday, September 25 (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Taylor Hale. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

In one of the most touching scenes in Big Brother history, Taylor Hale became the first player to win Big Brother and also be named America’s favorite houseguest.

Big Brother returns to CBS next summer.