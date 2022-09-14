Christine Brown Reveals Total and Utter Lack of Sex Life with Kody

You very much know this by now, but the marriage between Christine Brown and Kody Brown is over.

It’s been over for nearly a year now.

As revealed on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, however, one thing was made abundantly clear when these estranged spouses sat down to talk:

One important aspect of their marriage was over a LOOOOOOONG time ago.

A bulk of the episode centered around Kody and Christine having a lengthy chat about the demise of their relationship, which Christine blamed on Kody previously telling her he didn’t want an “intimate” marriage with her.

In the middle of the conversation, Kody disagreed with Christine about their lack of intimacy, saying that it exists in their marriage — on the condition that Christine acts in a certain, respectful manner.

“You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship,” he said.

“I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family.”

Kody also said that Christine is the one who has destroyed the family by not being nice enough to Robyn or Robyn’s kids.

“A couple times a year doesn’t work for a marriage,” Christine replied, revealing the number of times they typically engaged in intercourse.

“I’m not interested in an intimate marriage with you anymore,” she continued.

“Even if you said at this point we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

Kody got pissed at this point.

He fired back at Christine with an accusation about her commitment to polygamy:

“Even if you said you liked plural marriage and would be devoted to it, I wouldn’t believe that for a second.”

(Christine and Kody married in 1994 and have six kids together: son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.)

Christine Brown doesn’t miss Kody at all. She has made that clear on multiple occasions ever since leaving her spiritual marriage.

In another shocking premiere confession, Christine flat-out said Kody loves Robyn best… and it’s an understandable problem for her.

“You are an as-hole to think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how I’m treating other people and you don’t find me attractive,” Christine said in a solo confessional interview last Sunday, later adding:

“So, there’s nothing I can do. I mean honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”

