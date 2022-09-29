Kanye West to Kris Jenner: Can We Kiss and Make Up?!?

Kanye West would like to make amends.

Less than one month ago, the rapper went on a social media tirade against Kris Jenner, accusing her of staging her daughter’s sex tape with Ray J way back in the day and also criticizing her for letting her kids pose in Playboy.

“Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it,” Kanye ranted at the time, referring to the aforementioned example and adding of his own children:

“Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kris Jenner and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martinat MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )

According to sources a few weeks ago, Kris was angry over being called out in such a manner.

Fast forward to the current day, however, and West just changed his Instagram profile photo to be one of his former mother-in-law.

For what possible reason, fans have since asked? What gives?!?

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT,” the 45-year old wrote via his Stories on Wednesday, September 28, stating boldly:

“LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.”

This is a narrative that Kanye himself started, of course.

But it’s never too late to try and make a change, right?

Kanye West and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to leaked texts that West shared via Instagram around the time of the diatribe we outlined above, Kris urged the artist to shut the heck up.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” Kris supposedly wrote to Kim.

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

West — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian — has long been honest about his evolving emotions about Kris Jenner.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

“I love Kris,” the musician said at one point, around the time when rumors surfaced that Corey Gamble had cheatedd on Jenner.

“This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me.

“I respect her grind, her hustle and her mind.

“Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

Then again, in June 2020, West referred to the infamous manager as “Kris Jung-Un” on Twitter.

Could he be seeing some sort of apologetic light, however? Could he be trying to turn over a kinder leaf?

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Kanye even issued a mea culpa to Kardashian… after often dragging her and her ex-lover, Pete Davidson, in the months following his divorce in 2021.

“This is the mother of my children,” the rapper said at the time. “I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”