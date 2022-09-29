Kanye West to Kris Jenner: Can We Kiss and Make Up?!?

Kanye West would like to make amends.
Less than one month ago, the rapper went on a social media tirade against Kris Jenner, accusing her of staging her daughter’s sex tape with Ray J way back in the day and also criticizing her for letting her kids pose in Playboy.
“Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it,” Kanye ranted at the time, referring to the aforementioned example and adding of his own children:
“Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”
According to sources a few weeks ago, Kris was angry over being called out in such a manner.
Fast forward to the current day, however, and West just changed his Instagram profile photo to be one of his former mother-in-law.
For what possible reason, fans have since asked? What gives?!?
“I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT,” the 45-year old wrote via his Stories on Wednesday, September 28, stating boldly:
“LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.”
This is a narrative that Kanye himself started, of course.
But it’s never too late to try and make a change, right?
According to leaked texts that West shared via Instagram around the time of the diatribe we outlined above, Kris urged the artist to shut the heck up.
“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” Kris supposedly wrote to Kim.
“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”
West — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian — has long been honest about his evolving emotions about Kris Jenner.
“I love Kris,” the musician said at one point, around the time when rumors surfaced that Corey Gamble had cheatedd on Jenner.
“This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me.
“I respect her grind, her hustle and her mind.
“Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”
Then again, in June 2020, West referred to the infamous manager as “Kris Jung-Un” on Twitter.
Could he be seeing some sort of apologetic light, however? Could he be trying to turn over a kinder leaf?
In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Kanye even issued a mea culpa to Kardashian… after often dragging her and her ex-lover, Pete Davidson, in the months following his divorce in 2021.
“This is the mother of my children,” the rapper said at the time. “I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”