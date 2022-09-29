Chris Bassett: Was He Actually Caught Cheating on Candiace Dillard?

Well, a new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is almost upon us, and you know what that means:

Everyone is throwing shade at everyone else, and at least one person appears to be sleeping around!

This time around, the alleged adulterer is Chris Bassett, the husband of singer and MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Fight nominee Candiace Dillard.

Yes, as though it wasn’t enough that Candiace got physically assaulted last season, this time around she’s being verbally beat up by her castmates.

Has Chris Bassett been caught cheating on Candiace Dillard? The evidence against him is pretty damning! (Photo via Bravo)

As Starcasm first reported, the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 contains some scandalous accusations, many of them targeted at Bassett.

Now, allegations often fly fast and furious in the ritzy world of DC’s most exclusive suburb, so you can’t believe everything that you hear.

But based on what we’re seeing in the trailer, the evidence against Chris is pretty damning:

Yes, not only is Chris being accused of cheating, he’s being accused of trying to hook up with Gizelle Bryant.

It seems that Chris messaged Gizelle on Instagram at 2:40 in the morning (shady!) and invited her to join him at the W (ultra shady!).

Not surprisingly, the apparent advance made Gizelle uncomfortable, but it seems that Candiace had no interest in hearing about her friend’s feelings!

Gizelle Bryant is the former wife of Jamal Harrison Bryant. She is the mother to three daughters, Grace, and twins Angel and Adore. (Photo via Bravo)

Frankly, even if it wasn’t Chris’ intention to flirt with Gizelle, the situation still doesn’t look good for Candiace.

After all, at the end of the day, her husband was out at an upscale bar and hotel, partying with random women at nearly 3 in the morning.

Not exactly the kind of behavior that inspires confidence in dude’s ability to remain loyal!

Candiace and Chris on a RHOP reunion show. Their marriage might not be long for this world! (Photo via Bravo)

In the next scene of the trailer, Candiace accuses Chris of staying out until 1 am (although he apparently stays out even later sometimes!), and he brushes her concerns aside with a casual “not every night.”

Again, not exactly the sort of comment that makes one feel like the private chef isn’t cooking something up on the side.

On Twitter, however, Bassett was dismissive of the speculation coming from his castmates.

Chris Bassett has been accused of cheating on his wife, RHOP fan favorite Candiace Dillard. (Photo via Twitter)

“whelp…..i guess after 6 seasons….it’s finally my turn,” Bassett tweeted after the rumors first began to circulate.

Perhaps Chris will be able to take some solace in the fact that he’s not the only member of the RHOP cast who’s being accused of sleeping around this season.

The trailer reveals that Karen Huger is also suspected of cheating on her husband Ray!

There’s sure to be some heartbreak this season, but at least viewers can expect some entertaining drama!