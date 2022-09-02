Kanye West Destroys Kris Jenner, Says His Kids “Will Not Do Playboy!”

Kanye West once rapped that Jesus walks.

Now, however, Yeezus has decided to talk.

A lot.

And he’s saying stuff that his former mother-in-law likely doesn’t want to hear.

Kanye West and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 6, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In a lengthy Instagram message (that he has since deleted), West attacked Kris Jenner for the way she previously pushed daughter Kim Kardashian to get rich and famous.

Namely… by taking off her clothes in the pages of a famous publication and then for letting herself get pounded on camera by ex-boyfriend Ray J.

Kanye West arrives here to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim,” Kanye wrote in a Thursday, September 1 Instagram post alongside a photo of Kylie’s close friend and former assistant, Victoria Villaroel.

He then slammed Hollywood as “a giant brothel” and claimed “Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

This, of course, is a reference to the 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters whom Kanye shares with Kim.

There’s a lot to unpack in this message, of course.

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

Kyle Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all posed in Playboy.

Kim, of course, also released a sex tape with Ray J way back in the day, just months before the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!.

Ray J has stated on many occasions that Kris and Kim were behind the production and release of the video — in order to promote the aforementioned reality show and to make Kim a household name — although both Kim and Kris have denied doing so.

We’ll let readers decide for themselves who is telling the truth here… but we all know the answer is Ray J.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

In a separate post, Kanye appeared to share a text exchange from Kim which read, “From my mom — PLEASE” at the top and continued:

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye allegedly replied, “They will not do Playboy and sex tapes,” referring to his daughters again.

Elsewhere in his social media rant, West posted the names of Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick in a text image, adding the caption:

“Calling my fellow c** [donors]. We in this [together].”

This seems to be yet another jab at the Kardashians/Jenners, as all the men listed above have had children with members of the famous outside of wedlock.

Was this diatribe simply the latest example of West suffering a mental health breakdown?

Kim Kardashian has at last had enough of Kanye West. Can anyone out there blame her?

No, the artist himself claims.

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote in yet another post, telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids…

“I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating,” he said as he compared himself to an orchestra conductor and wrote:

“Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell pu-sy that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”