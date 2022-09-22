Kanye West Actually Apologizes to Kim Kardashian. For Real, You Guys!

Look out, celebrity gossip followers!

Be on the alert in the coming days for pigs flying all around.

Anything seems possible at the moment after Kanye West sat down for a recent interview with Good Morning America and actually issued an apology to his famous ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“This is the mother of my children,” the rapper says in a promo clip from his GMA sit-down that dropped on Wednesday, September 21.

He then went ahead and uttered words we never thought we’d hear from Kanye West:

“I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”

Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

West, of course, spent many months taunting Kim and her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The comedian even entered therapy as a result of the way he was treated by Kanye.

In a second clip released by Good Morning America, the artist reveals whether he feels social media is more “hurtful or beneficial” overall, considering how he’s often ranted and raved via the platform.

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

“Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions this interview,” he responds to newscaster Linsey Davis.

“I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital — or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital.

“So it’s all in how we use it.”

This interview will air in full on Thursday, September 22. It will feature West opening up about his relationship with Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion and politics.

As you can see via the quotes above, West appears to be singing a very different and a far more friendly tune now than he did just a few weeks ago.

Back then, he accused Kris Jenner of destroying her family.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim do,” the artist wrote on September 1 alongside a photo of the 25-year-old Kylie’s friend, Victoria Villarroel.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it.

“Not gonna let it happen to North and Chicago.”

The following day, West alleged that Kardashian didn’t allow him to have a say in their children’s education.

“Here is the through line,” he wrote via Instagram.

“Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want.

“If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

Kanye West poses here with Kim Kardashian back in the day, when the two were happily married.

Many observers were quick to criticize West for his posts, but the rapper didn’t exactly back down.

He defended his usage of Instagram and the not-very-salient points he was making by saying:

“Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep.

“STFU and worry about your own kids.”