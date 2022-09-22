Tom Brady: Getting Laughed at By Teammates Over Gisele Bundchen Drama?!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated as the NFL season enters Week 3.

As one of only six 2-0 teams in the league, the Bucs have certainly given fans plenty to cheer about.

Of course, Tom Brady has set a mighty high standard throughout his historic career ,and in the first two games of the season, he certainly didn’t look like the Tom Terrific of old.

This is likely due to the fact that the man is 45 years old, which makes him roughly 97 in football years.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

But according to a new report from Radar Online, some Bucs players believe there’s another reason for Brady’s relatively lackluster performance.

They think that Tom has been distracted by the off-field drama involving his marriage.

In case you somehow haven’t heard, Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to be separated.

The split reportedly has to do with Brady’s decision to return to the field after announcing his retirement back in February.

Insiders say Bundchen became upset over what she regarded as a broken promise from Brady to his family.

Before the start of the season, Brady took an 11-day hiatus to try and smooth things over with Gisele, but it seems his efforts were for naught.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Brady and Bundchen are living in separate homes as they try to figure out what’s next for their relationship.

Now, some of Tom’s teammates are reportedly concerned about the possibility that “looking weak off the field” is taking a major psychological toll on their QB.

Others are said to be amused by the fact that the living legend they idolized in their youth is enduring such public humiliation.

“Others find it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself,” one insider tells Radar.

“There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds,” the source adds.

“Tom could do without people laughing at him behind his back. That’s just brutal and demeaning to the guy.”

Clearly, not every member of the Bucs offensive squad finds the situation quite so funny.

Wide receiver Mike Evans received a one-game suspension earlier this week after he attacked New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was in the midst of a heated confrontation with Brady.

Would Evans have felt so protective of the GOAT if it weren’t for all of this off-field drama?

Possibly. But we’re sure Brady is appreciative of his top wideout’s loyalty during this difficult time, regardless.

So yeah, expect Evans to get a lot of targets once he returns to the field in Week Four.