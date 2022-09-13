Jenelle Evans Bashes David Eason: I’m Tired of Supporting His Broke, Lazy Ass!

Three years after she got fired by the network that made her famous, Jenelle Evans is officially back on MTV!

Well, sort of …

Jenelle will be making a cameo appearance on tonight’s episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, as she attends Briana DeJesus’ anti-Kailyn Lowry party.

(The level of pettiness among the cast can only be explained by the fact that they became famous in their teens and immediately stopped maturing.)

But while Jenelle might have flown all the way to Orlando to bash Kail, it seems that she spent much of the night ragging on her own husband!

Yes, as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle was feeling quite fed up with David when she showed up at Bri’s party.

In fact, she was so pissed at her do-nothing husband that she immediately launched into a rant about how useless he is.

“Life’s been good…well, not really,” Jenelle promptly confessed.

“Me and David, we haven’t been getting along lately. It’s been on and off.”

Evans elaborated that her primary complaint about David is the same as it’s better for years — dude is an unemployed broke-ass, and he seems to have no plans to do anything about that.

“Everyone knows he doesn’t have a job,” Jenelle told her former colleagues.

“It’s like, I’m sittin’ here providing for everyone, for years, and it’s still the same!”

Evans went on to confess that the situation has reached the point where she and David are no longer on speaking terms.

“It’s hard. I’m so fed up,” Jenelle continued.

“I’ve been giving him a cold shoulder, not really talkin’ to him. We, like, text [instead of] talk now, he’ll be on the other side of my land, in his shop.”

Jenelle went on to explain that in addition to his failure to get a job, David also refuses to help out with the kids.

“Ensley’s with me 24/7,” the worn-out mother of three complained.

“She’s not in daycare so she stays with me all the time. I’ve been tellin’ David, ‘I need a break.’”

On Instagram, fans pointed out that the situation is even worse than Jenelle described, as in addition to refusing to get a job, Eason got Evans fired from her job when he savagely murdered the family dog in front of their kids.

“When your man doesn’t have a job but he makes you lose your job! Chile,” one commenter wrote alongside the preview clip.

“Jenelle until you put your foot down David will continue to take advantage of you. He is the reason why u got fired from MTV,” another added.

A third suspected Jenelle of ulterior motives, writing, “I see someone cough (Jenelle) is trying to secure themselves a spot on the show.”

It certainly seemed that Jenelle made the trip to Orlando with the intention of winning her old job back.

But now, her agent is claiming that Jenelle rejected an offer from MTV because she’ll soon be starring in a reality show of her own.

Maybe Evans finally realized that getting a camera crew back on The Land and filming David on the couch all day is the only way she’ll ever be able to get her husband back to “work.”