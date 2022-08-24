Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!

What’s going on with Jenelle Evans’ career?

Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content.

The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.

Now, however, it seems that Jenelle might have bigger and better things on the horizon — including a possible return to the world of reality TV.

In recent weeks, there have been rumors of Jenelle making a comeback via the show that made her famous.

Teasers for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter hinted that Jenelle would appear on the series, if only briefly.

Now, however, Evans’ manager is claiming that she refused to sign an exclusive deal with MTV, as doing so “would have limited other career opportunities for Jenelle.”

Yes, according to a new report from Page Six, Jenelle was approached by MTV but decided not to re-join the network that made her famous.

Her manager says the choice was a simple one, as Evans “has a new dynamic series in development, (but is) keeping the concept under wraps for now.”

The rep for Jenelle declined to offer details, but insisted that the new show will be appearing on a “major network.”

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019 amid allegations of child and animal abuse.

In the years since, she’s launched several unsuccessful business ventures, including a line of cosmetics and a subscription-based website.

Evans previously mocked other former reality stars who had launched OnlyFans accounts, before joining the site herself earlier this year.

The news that Jenelle will not be appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is likely to come as a surprise to fans, as promotional materials for the show seemed to indicate that Evans would at least be making a cameo.

Other stars of the franchise, including Leah Messer, have even been asked about Jenelle while promoting the new series.

“I think that I’m eager to see where she’s at in her life and whatever ultimately the executives decide is what they decide. I wish her the very best,” Messer told Page Six this week.

Leah went on to say that she has not been in contact with Jenelle for several years but was formerly quite close with her Teen Mom 2 co-star.

“I haven’t talked to Jenelle in a very long time. She was one of the original cast [members] of the show. And I knew her very well in that time,” she continued.

“I don’t know [her] currently. Right now, I don’t have a relationship with her, honestly.”

But it sounds like Leah won’t be co-starring with Jenelle again anytime soon.

Obviously, details of Evans’ new project are scarce at the moment, but we’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

