Kody Brown Confesses: I Never Really Wanted to Marry Christine!

Christine Brown dropped a romantic bombshell last November when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband, Kody.

On this past Sunday’s Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, however, Kody was the one who blew the minds of viewers everywhere by making a stunning confession.

A bulk of this emotional episode centered around a heartfelt discussion between the estranged partners, with Christine at one point stating simply that Kody loves Robyn the best.

Elsewhere, Kody admitted that he was most definitely NOT in love with Christine when they got married.

“Okay, so we can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married,” Kody said in the middle of the conversation, stunning Christine in the process.

He then continued:

“I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time.”

The now-former couple held a “spiritual” wedding ceremony on March 25, 1994.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

Both parties practiced a fundamentalist Mormon faith and believed in plural marriage back then.

Kody was already legally married to his first wife Meri and spiritually married to his second wife Janelle; he eventually divorced Meri and legally wed Robyn in 2014.

On Sunday’s premiere, Kody referred to the circumstances under which they married as “not romantic” although he said “it felt like we were following through with a destiny.”

Christine was simply stunned in response.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

She was taken aback even more when Kody said his attraction to Christine dwindled as the years went by and she supposedly started to mistreat her fellow sister wives.

Hence, Kody claimed, why he took sex off the table.

“I had all these criteria I had to meet in order for him to be attracted to me,” Christine said in a confessional.

“Can we just say then that it’s over? If I have to meet all these criteria in order for him to be attracted to me, I just can’t be myself.”

What, her worry? Christine Brown has made it clear over and over again: She’s soooooo happy without Kody in her life.

The main problem in their relationship, according to Christine, had nothing to do with how she treats her sister wives.

“I can probably count on my hand how many times he told me I was actually beautiful,” Christine said in her own interview.

She then laid into Kody.

“Being married to you has been heartache. And it’s been pain,” she told Kody.

“Because I’ve tried for so long, so hard to be what you needed and to do everything that I could do to make it so you would want to be around me.”

Christine later slammed Kody as a coward.

And we loved her for doing so.

For his part, Kody resorted to immature insults on the premiere.

“You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do!” he yelled upon learning that Christine planned on moving back to Utah.

Added the terrible father:

“Grown-ups make it work for the kids! I don’t have to be your lover to be able to be a good parent to our children.”

Sister Wives Season 17 airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.