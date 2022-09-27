Hailey Baldwin Breaks Her Silence: Did She Steal Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez?!?

At last.

The truth has come out.

Or, according to Hailey Baldwin, it will at some point very, very soon.

Later this week, Hailey will appear as a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast — and in a preview clip shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the model finally touches on the circumstances that brought her and her husband together.

Specifically… did Baldwin steal Bieber from his long-time girlfriend, Selena Gomez?

“For the first time ever, @haileybieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband’s ex,” reads the caption below the aforementioned footage.

“Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…”

To be frank, we don’t get a lot from Hailey in this actual preview.

“People were obsessed with [Justin and Selena Gomez] being together,” host Alex Cooper says in the September 26 teaser, prior to asking:

“Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as her?

In response, Hailey says on air:

“This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

And… that’s it for now.

Presumably, Hailey will spill more romantic beans on the podcast.

And, presumably, she won’t exactly confess to taking Bieber from Gomez.

But we still can’t wait to hear the full interview!

Photo via Getty

Baldwin and Bieber do have quite an interesting past, of course.

The former dated Gomez off and on from 2011 to 2015, with Justin and getting together briefly that same year.

The pop star then reconnected with Gomez for a short period of time in 2017, splitting from her for good in May 2018.

A mere two months later, Bieber proposed to Hailey … and they wound up married just two months after that, exchanging vows inside of a New York City courthouse.

Talk about a whirlwind!

This past April, a TikTok video of Baldwin lip-synching to her spouse’s 2009 track “One Time” kicked up a storm of controversy after a number of observers pointed out that the song was written for Gomez.

Less than a couple weeks after this lip-synch footage went viral, Hailey again took to the platform with a simple message, strong yet cryptically delivered.

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” she captioned the clip.

“Leave me alone at this point,” an exasperated looking Hailey said straight the camera.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

She went on to say back then:

“Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Hailey and Justin celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

“4 years married to you,” the model captioned her Instagram post on the occasion, adding of her famous husband, who recently suspended his world tour:

“the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.”