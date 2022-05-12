Selena Gomez Accused of Bullying Hailey Bieber on TikTok

It's been four years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up for the last time following years of on-again, off-again drama.

Bieber married Hailey Baldwin that same year, and Selena also seems to have had no trouble moving on.

The singer is currently starring in a beloved Hulu comedy; she has her own cooking show on HBO Max, and she's hosting SNL this week.

Though Selena is currently single, she's been attached to The Weeknd and several other A-list dudes.

In other words, she's never given any indication that she's still hung up on Justin.

Which is why fans were so surprised by recent allegations that Selena had thrown some passive-aggressive shade at Hailey on TikTok.

The trouble began on Tuesday, when Selena posted a video in which she shared the details of her skincare routine with her 40 million followers.

Selena is a gifted comedic actress, and her followers love the snarky sense of humor that she brings to her posts.

So it should come as no surprise that she smirked and rolled her eyes throughout the video, seemingly in self-deprecating acknowledgement of the fact that she was taking part in a celebrity beauty trend that's become something of a cliché.

But since Hailey had just uploaded a similar video a few hours earlier, some folks read way too much into Selena's skincare post.

The comments section quickly exploded with allegations of bullying, and Selena eventually felt the need to acknowledge the situation.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she commented on the clip before turning off comments.

“Guys, no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon."

Yes, it seems impossible that anyone could take offense to a simple skincare routine video, but commenters were convinced that Selena was subtly roasting her ex's wife.

“Wait…is she tryna make fun of you know who,” one commenter wrote, according to In Touch.

“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” another user slyly remarked.

Several commenters went so far as to accuse Selena of "bullying" Hailey.

Thankfully, some folks recognized the absurdity of the situation and came to Selena's defense.

“Who is she tearing down? Absolutely no one is the answer,” one fan wrote.

“She’s not referring to anyone,” another added.

“She’s doing a fun little skincare vid.”

While the allegations against Selena are obviously ridiculous, it's not hard to see why Hailey's fans would be especially sensitive with regard to any appearance of bullying.

Back in 2020, Hailey posted an Instagram Story in which she begged overzealous Selena fans to stop harassing her.

“I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental,” Hailey wrote at the time.

“But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad," the model continued.

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior.”

Thankfully, the online abuse seems to have subsided in the years since.

We think it's obvious that Selena did not intend to make a joke at Hailey's expense, but with everything that's happened, it makes sense that Hailey's fans would be so vigilant about protecting their fav.