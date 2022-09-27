Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting

It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust.

Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer.

The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be consequences for those who were involved.

In fact, it now looks as though a district attorney in New Mexico is planning to file criminal charges against Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Daily Mail, received news of the pending criminal charges while walking in Brooklyn’s Domino Park on Monday.

No one knows who was on the phone or what was said to Baldwin, but the call was placed just hours after the new Mexico DA’s office announced their intention to pursue criminal charges.

Onlookers say Baldwin “buried his head in his hands” and appeared “grim faced” after he got off the phone, bolstering the theory that he learned the news at that moment.

Alec Baldwin

It’s important to note that Baldwin has not yet been charged with anything.

On Monday, however, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies revealed that she was “ready” to file charges against four individuals, and confirmed that one of the potential suspects is Baldwin.

“We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff’s office,” Carmack-Altwies told the press.

“One of the possible defendants is well known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she added.

Alec Baldwin was caught in a stunning and tragic situation in October 2021. He accidentally shot someone on a film set.

As to the nature of the charges, Carmack-Altwies confirmed that “each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute.”

Possibly on the advice of his legal counsel, Baldwin has mostly kept mum on the topic of the shooting.



However, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Baldwin gave an interview in which he insisted on his innocence and claimed that while the gun may have been in his hand, he did not pull the trigger.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never,” he told interviewer George Stephanopolous.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” added Baldwin, who welcomed his eighth child over the weekend.

The actor has yet to speak publicly on the DA’s announcement.

In addition to the possibility of criminal charges, Baldwin is facing several lawsuits in connection with the October 2021 incident.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available,.