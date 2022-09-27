Larsa Pippen: Actually Dating Michael Jordan’s Son?!

Ruth and Gehrig. Shaq and Kobe. Brady and Gronk.

There have been many great duos in the history of professional sports, but perhaps none was greater than Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Over the course of their eleven seasons together, Jordan and Pippen led the Chicago Bulls to six championships and collaborated on countless highlight reel plays.

Now, two of the most famous names in sports history are making headlines once again — but not in a way that anyone predicted.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during their heyday on the Chicago Bulls. (Photo via Getty)

According to a new report from TMZ, Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has been spending a lot of time with Michael’s 31-year-old son Marcus.

The possible couple was first seen hanging out in Miami together over a week ago.

Then, this past weekend Larsa and Scottie were spotted again, this time canoodling — yes, canoodling! — at the Rolling Loud festival in NYC.

Witnesses say Pippen and Jordan looked as though they were about to hook up on something much more intimate than an alley-oop.

The two were close by each other’s side all night, dancing together and leaning up against one another between songs.

At one point, Larsa reportedly started to go in for a kiss but then thought better of it.

Larsa Pippen is rocking giant sunglasses in this photo. (Photo via Instagram)

In all likelihood, Larsa put on the brakes simply because she and Marcus are not yet ready to confirm that they’re dating/hooking up/whatever.

It could be that she and Marcus would simply prefer to control the narrative themselves.

But it’s also possible that they’re worried about what the elder Jordan will have to say about all of this.

Michael Jordan is a living legend. Few human beings genuinely deserve that description. (Photo via Getty)

After all, at 48, Larsa is 17 years Marcus’ senior, a fact that might give Michael pause.

Of course, His Airness is more likely to object on the basis that Larsa was previously married to his colleague and close friend.

Scottie and Larsa just finalized their divorce in 2021, though the couple were on and off for several years leading up to the legal end of their marriage.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

Still, Michael would probably prefer that Marcus date someone who was never married to one of his teammates!

In recent years, of course, Larsa has made a name for herself as a star of The Real Housewives of Miami and a close friend of the Kardashians.

(Although she appears to have cut ties with Kim and company as of late.)

Larsa and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce last year. (Photo via Instagram)

For his part, Marcus played basketball for the University of Central Florida before joining the family business in a different way:

These days, he sells high-end sneakers through an online boutique appropriately named The Trophy Room.

It remains to be seen if Larsa and Marcus are in it for the long-haul, but for now at least, seeing their names together in the tabloid headlines is probably giving basketball fans a nice nostalgic feeling!