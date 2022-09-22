Emily Ratajkowski: All of the Women Blaming Adam Levine's Cheating Partners Are Effing Gross!

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Adam Levine has been caught cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh.

Now, we’re not here to quibble over the exact meaning of the word “cheating,” but Adam undeniably betrayed his wife’s trust (while she was pregnant, no less!), and engaged in an inappropriate relationship with another woman.

That would certainly meet many people’s standards for cheating, even if no physical contact took place (as Levine dubiously claims).

Anyway, Adam was called out by Stroh, who was apparently just one of several women whose DMs were slid into by the Maroon 5 singer.

At this point, five women have accused Levine of sending them inappropriate messages via Instagram.

But as the first and the most outspoken accuser, Stroh is still very much at the center of this story.

And unfortunately, that’s made her a target of criticism for people like washed-up actress Sara Foster, who decided to call out Sumner for the crime of … being hit on by a married man?

Sara Foster squandered her inherited fame and is now desperate to maintain relevance. (Photo via Instagram)

Sara — whose claims to fame are having a famous dad (David Foster) and hooking up with Vince on an episode of Entourage — posted an Instagram Story in which she bizarrely defended Levine’s actions.

“Cheating is so gross,” she said.

“He’s obviously, like, a total pig and gross, but this woman who chose to make a viral TikTok video claiming — by the way, not even apologizing, but putting it out there for the world to see, for a pregnant woman to see, when she could’ve just messaged her privately — claiming it’s not her fault,” Foster continued.

“It’s like, we don’t feel sorry for you. You knew this man was married, OK? And you participated. You could’ve easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We do not feel sorry for you.”

Sumner Stroh shot into the news in September 2022. She claims that Adam Levine hit on her — big time! — via social media. (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, Foster’s criticism of the 23-year-old who was relentlessly pursued by a 43-year-old married man has not gone over well.

And one of the people who clapped back at Sara was model and activist Emily Ratajkowski.

“I’m going to try not to go the f–k off right now,” Emily said in response to Sara’s video.

Emily Ratajkowski looks beautiful wearing this yellow dress in this photo, but she looks even lovelier in the mirror. (Photo via Instagram)

“I just couldn’t disagree more. I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about twentysomething-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” Ratajkowski continiued.

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous,” she added.

“Also, if you’re the one in the relationship, you’re the one who’s obligated to be loyal. So, the whole other woman, they’re to blame, that’s bad. And it’s literally designed to keep women apart.”

Emily was not a fan of Sara’s latest commentary. (Photo via Instagram)

Ratajkowski — who was recently cheated on by husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — says the problem here is not Stroh’s response, but the lack of accountability for powerful men.

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible,'” she said.

“We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women, we ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny. Period.”

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For his part, Levine maintains that Stroh is lying when she says that there was a physical component to their relationship.

Adam admits to “crossing the line” in his communications with Sumner, but he insists that their interactions did not go beyond a few flirty Instagram messages.

We get the feeling more information will come out as the other women he hit on follow continue to speak out.