June Shannon Hospitalized for Severe Headaches; Doctors Unsure How to Help

Mama June Shannon could use your prayers right about now.

In frightening news broken by TMZ on Wednesday, we’ve learned that the long-time reality star is currently under physician care after what was meant to be a routine doctor’s office visit two days earlier.

June Shannon can’t seem to get away from trouble in her life. We really do wish her well!

According to celebrity gossip insiders, Shannon told her doctor on Monday that she has been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness.

The WEtv personality has reportedly been in the hospital ever since, having undergone a multitude of medical tests.

As of this writing, doctors have not yet determined a cause of Shannon’s health problems.

Shannon apparently spoke to TMZ from the hospital, however, and emphasized that her condition is NOT related to any kind of relapse or substance abuse.

Mama June, of course, is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. The pair rose to small screen stardom on the program Toddlers & Tiaras, which chronicled Alana’s life as a child beauty pageant contestant.

Years later, Shannon snagged her own spinoff.

Originally titled Mama June: From Not to Hot, the series initially focused on Shannon’s weight loss journey.

The show is now titled Mama June: Road to Redemption and it tracks June’s path from full-blown drug user and deadbeat parent… to someone who says she’s been sober for well over a year.

Shannon has battled many health struggles over the years.

Untreated cataracts from childhood resulted in Shannon becoming legally blind.

She has also dealt with major weight issues, previously undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure and a tummy tuck to aid in her weight loss.

At this point, Shannon has packed on some of the pounds she lost years ago — but she’s satisfied with where she’s at.

“With my weight loss, I have as I like to tell people, gained that healthy COVID weight. I’ve put on probably about 60-70 pounds,” Shannon told TooFab in 2021.

“Am I happy the way I am? Yeah. When I was a size 2 at 150, I was way too damn small.

“Now I’m 250 and I feel good. Even when I was 500, people didn’t believe I was 500.”

Shannon married Justin Stroud in March. The union came after she ended her seemingly abusive relationship with now-ex Geno Doak.

“I’m grateful for the person that I found — Justin,” she said of Stroud on her family’s TLC show, adding at the time:

“I do have a wonderful man right here.”

The nuptials took even her daughters by surprise.

“We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn Efird told E! News in July.

“I actually got a receipt in my P.O. box that said she had applied for a marriage certificate. Then I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked…

“It definitely did catch me by surprise because Mama was always one to say she would never get married.

“But I mean, my mom now, she’s definitely different.”