Adam Levine to Behati Prinsloo: Please Don't Divorce Me! I'll Stop Sliding Into Random Models' DMs!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Adam Levine is in trouble.

Not only is his marriage at risk, but he’s facing the destruction of a reputation based on his image as both a born romantic and a family man.

Levine appears to have cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model.

And before any of you Marooniacs head to the comments to point out that he might not have actually had sex with Sumner … allow us to remind you that “cheating” can refer to any betrayal of one’s spouse.

Earlier this week, Adam admitted that he “crossed the line” in his exchanges with Stroh.

That turned out to be a massive understatement.

And what he didn’t admit to was messaging several other young women and bombarding them with flirty compliments.

Adam Levine knows how to rock a beard … and destroy a marriage. (Photo via NBC)

(Although to be fair, Adam talked about how hot he is almost as much as he talked about how hot they are, which also probably won’t help his reputation as the ultimate husband material.)

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the Maroon 5 singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Not surprisingly, insiders say that Prinsloo is not thrilled with Levine’s behavior on social media.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo pose for a funny but adorable selfie together at a basketball game. (Photo via Instagram)

Though remarkably, it seems she has no intention of ending their marriage.

“He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” says a source close to the situation tells People magazine, adding that the supermodel is still “100 percent committed to her family.”

The insider went on to say that Levine “is very understanding about her feelings” which we assume is celebrity PR speak for “he’s cool with the fact that he’ll be sleeping on the couch for the foreseeable future.”

Adam Levine heaped praise on Behati Prinsloo in the captions of this incredibly goofy, comically unflattering photo on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

“He is trying his best to make things better,” the source continued.

“He never wants a divorce.”

Apparently, Levine “knows this was his mistake,” which is putting it very, very mildly, of course.

For starters, a “mistake” would be forgetting to unload the dishwasher, not cheating on your pregnant wife and promising to name the kid after your side-piece.

(Yes, this is seriously something that Adam did.)

On top of that, who else’s “mistake” would it be — Behati’s? Sumner’s? Any of the other Insta-models Adam messaged?

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Levine has lived a pretty charmed life, so he might be relatively new to the art of crafting an effective apology.

If that’s the case, we’d like to be the first to lend him a hand by pointing out that this ain’t it, chief!

At this rate, the UK will have another new monarch installed before Adam gets to sleep in bed next to his wife again!