Adam Levine’s Ex-Yoga Instructor: He’s a Serial Cheater! He Must Be Exposed!

When it comes to Adam Levine, here we go again.

Again.

By now, you have most likely read about the Instagram model who released a number of wildly inappropriate texts she claims the singer sent her at various points over the past year or so.

He allegedly did so while married to Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine attends the Beloved Benefit 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beloved Benefit)

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine supposedly wrote to Sumner Stroh at one point, adding:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Later, on June 1, 2022, Levine — whose wife is pregnant with the couple’s third child — reportedly address Stroh again as follows:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh said her affair with Levine lasted for several months, while Levine came out with a statement on Tuesday morning that acknowledged he sent messages to the model.

But denied all accusations of an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the artist said.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

In response to this statement, Storh figuratively rolled her eyes, wondering just how Levine would define cheating — because, to many people, texts sent to a woman such as the one above would definitely qualify.

Two other females, meanwhile, then came out with their own claims of Levine sending them racy texts.

And now we can addd a third to that list.

The musician’s former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20, to “let it all out.”

She captioned her post, “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine.”

Zabel, who said she worked for Levine from 2007 until 2010, claimed online that the Maroon 5 lead singer told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute.”

She then alleged: “One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.'”

In his mea culpa on Tuesday, Levine concluded:

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.

Stroh, for her part, has since apologized to Adam’s pregnant wife in another TikTok video, writing that she (Stroh, that is) is “not the victim” in the situation.

“In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more.

“I wish I wasn’t so naive but being naive is not an excuse,” she wrote after this scandal went viral.

“I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here, it’s Behati and her children and for that, I’m so so sorry,” she continued.

Behati Prinsloo has not commented on these very troubling allegations.