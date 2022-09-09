Briana DeJesus on Kailyn Lowry Lawsuit: The Judge Said "F--k That Bitch!"

You probably thought you’d heard the last of the lawsuit between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, didn’t you?

Oh, how wrong you were.

All the way back in June of last year, Kailyn sued Briana for defamation.

She was upset that Briana had publicly stated that she’d gotten arrested for assaulting Chris Lopez the year before, and that she’d claimed that she’d broken into Chris’ mother’s home.

So she filed the lawsuit, and the feud they’d already been in for years only got worse.

Finally, in April, the legal part of their feud came to an end when the judge dismissed the case, and Kail was ordered to pay Briana’s legal fees, which totaled over $100,000.

Kailyn was obviously unhappy with the outcome, saying at the time that while she respected the judge’s decision, she still insisted what Briana said wasn’t true.

Briana, meanwhile, was absolutely ecstatic.

And we got to see a lot of that during this week’s premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Before she got the news that the lawsuit had been dropped, Briana complained that the whole thing was “mentally exhausting,” which sounds fair.

“All the questions she asked me wasn’t even about the case,” she revealed, “it was more about my history with Javi or my friendship with Chris.”

“They wanted to know if me and him hooked up or me and him did whatever.”

We’d heard that before — that Briana felt the whole thing was just an elaborate way for Kail to find out if she had messed around with Chris Lopez.

“It’s a waste,” Briana went on, “who wants to spend money on paperwork and lawyers when you can use that? We have kids.”

Again, fair point.

In a later segment, we got to see her learn that the case had been dismissed, and as we said, she was thrilled with the news.

“The judge ripped everything up and was like, ‘F-ck that bitch,'” she said.

“Oh my god, I’m so excited right now, I’m so happy right now, I don’t know where to begin, but I f-cking won. I f-cking won and I’m so happy about it. I won.”

Then, naturally, came the decision to throw a party to celebrate her big win.

While speaking to the camera, she explained “I would love to see everybody under one roof who support me and love me and I just wanna have a good time with them.”

“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I would be here today.”

“That sh-t was the most stressful thing I’ve ever been through,” she said. “A part of me doesn’t believe that I won this lawsuit, so I feel like throwing a party will just have the outcome embedded in me.”

We’ll have to wait until next week to see the footage of the party, which will, of course, include the brief return of Jenelle Evans to the Teen Mom franchise.

See you then!