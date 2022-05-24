Briana DeJesus: Stop Asking If I F--ked Chris Lopez!

Briana DeJesus has finally put a certain rumor to bed.

It has to do, of course, with whether or not she went to bed with a certain multiple-time baby daddy of a certain rival co-star.

In a sneak peek at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special that airs on May 24, DeJesus reacts with anger to the speculation that she's slept with Chris Lopez, the father of Kailyn Lowry's youngest two sons.

Lowry has been making this claim for months.

"That story is so old," Briana says on stage at the reunion.

"Just because I had relations with someone's ex-husband doesn't mean I want to do that every single time.

"I think that's annoying. I think that's played out. I think [Kailyn] needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that's not going to get to me."

DeJesus is referring there to Javi Marroquin, Kailyn's ex-husband who Briana did, indeed, date after the former couple's split.

Briana didn't exactly answer the question at stake in the above quote, did she?

Hence why reunion co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky pushed the MTV personality to give a yes-or-no answer: Has she gone all the way with Lopez or what?!?

"Yes or no to what? If I f--ked Chris? No. But why does that even matter?" Briana replied.

"Why do you guys care? Is that your business? I don't think so. I don't think it's anybody's business. Not Kail's business, either. Chris is not her property.

"So even if I did want to f--k Chris, who the f--k cares?"

Teen Mom 2 viewers care? And it's our business because you star in a reality show about your life, Briana?

If you'd prefer to keep your private life private, that's totally cool.

But you can't do that and collect a paycheck for appearing on a show that largely chronicles who its leads make out with.

DeJesus and Lopez, of course, do have some kind of relationship.

On a recent Teen Mom 2 episode, Chris appeared on Briana's podcast, prompting an irate response from Lowry, who refused to appear on the installment and then said she was quitting the franchise.

On the reunion, meanwhile, DeJesus was also asked about astute Teen Mom viewers who noticed she was wearing Chris' Goosebumps T-shirt in a scene this season.

What was up with that?!?

"First of all, I have a lot of graphic tees," DeJesus explained on stage.

"Number two, there's tons of Goosebumps shirts that I have. Me and him literally have the same shirt.

"Me and him could sit down here together and have the same shirt on.

"That's just that."

Finally... DeJesus has been feuding with Lowry for several months.

The latter filed a lawsuit for defamation of character against the former, which was dismissed this spring and which resulted in some serious mocking from Briana.

Might the colleagues ever make up?

"I don't have problems with anybody. I don't think it will ever get cleared up," Briana says at the reunion. "I don't care to fix it with her. She doesn't affect my day-to-day life. She can kiss my ass."