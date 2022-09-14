Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He’s a Cutie!

Amy Slaton has gone ahead and made it official:

Her second son is a cutie patootie!

The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:

“Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:

“Idk what this seat thing called but Glenn loves it so much. He love seating and looking at the world.. of course gage seat close by.

“Gage is a protective big bro.”

As she states right then and there, Amy and her husband are parents to a pair of boys, with the former having shed enough weight years ago to qualify for gastric bypass surgery and, therefore, be able to get pregnant in a safe manner.

Slaton welcomed Glenn via C-section back on July 5.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told People Magazine at the time.

“The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete.”

On the professional side, meanwhile, this same interview offered a glimpse into the future of 1,000-lb Sisters.

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton star on 1000-lb Sisters. Here they are in a promotional photo.

Just consider what People wrote along with its story about Amy giving birth:

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters will get an inside look at Amy’s pregnancy and motherhood journey as it’s documented on the upcoming fourth season of the TLC show.

So there we appear to have it.

Following Amy herself admitting that she might not be up for future episodes of the reality show, it now sounds as if Season 4 is definitely on tap.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

Previously, Amy had told The Sun that she wasn’t sure she’d return to the franchise.

“I’ve been on the show for three years,” Slaton said a few months ago, referencing her 22-month old son and adding:

“At first, it was easy but now that I have Gage it’s like, he doesn’t want me out of his sight.

“I feel like I’m being a bad mom when I’m at work. He’s always at granny’s when we’re filming and stuff. I feel like I’m losing valuable time.”

Adorable! Gotta love this poster of Amy Slaton and her very young son, Gage.

Added Slaton at the time:

“I don’t really want to do another season because I’m pregnant, it’s just a lot. If they cut down my hours I’ll be probably fine.

“Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom.

“It was just a lot last year and I can’t do it.”