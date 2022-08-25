Katey Nakatsu: Facial Bruise Sparks Concern For Safety of Jed Duggar’s Wife

The Duggars have endured one scandal after another in recent years, and there’s no family on the planet that’s more deserving of bad press.
But for all the allegations of sexual abuse, bigotry, and overly strict parenting, one thing the Duggars have never been accused of is violence between adult members of the family.
The whole clan might be dysfunctional beyond belief, but for the most part, they’re skilled at keeping their emotions in check, and physical confrontation seems to simply not be in their wheelhouse.
Now, however, concern about an unexplained facial injury sustained by one of the Duggar wives has sparked a number of unsettling theories.
The speculation began when Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu posted a video on YouTube earlier this week.
As they noted in the intro it was their first “sit-down” video since Katey welcomed the couple’s first child back in May.
Jed and Katey proceeded to tell the story of how they met, which was a surprisingly interesting interstate love saga with plenty of twists and turns.
It seems that Jed invited Katey to a religious retreat that he was hosting.
She was unable to attend, as she was working full-time for a prison ministry program in Florida.
Prison ministry has always been one of the Duggars’ favorite causes, so it’s not surprising that Katey remained in Jed’s memory.
Jed and Katey’s paths crossed a second time, just before the pandemic, when he embarked on a Florida ministry trip of his own.
They hit it off in a big way, and the rest, as they say, is history.
It’s a more interesting origin story than that of most Duggar couples, but fans were who watched the video were focused more on Katey’s appearance than the words that were coming out of her mouth
“All I could notice was a huge bruise on her nose,” blogger Katey Joy wrote of the video.
“I wonder if she got bonked in the head by the baby or one of the baby toys. This looks so painful.”
Other viewers chimed in, echoing the theory that Katey had recently sustained some sort of injury.
“Looks like she had glasses on and got bonked, likely by baby!” one person commented.
“Poor Katey,” another chimed in.
Others sought to put a stop to the rumors with a less dramatic theory.
“It’s not a bruise!! It’s from her sunglasses!” this person wrote.
We should be clear that even if the mark on Katey’s nose is a bruise, there’s no reason to believe that she was involved in any sort of violent encounter, or anything more sinister than a simple accident.
But perhaps it’s not surprising that when it comes to the Duggars, fans have been conditioned to expect the worst.