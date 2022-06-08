Nick Cannon Hints at Even More Children Coming This Year: The Stork is on the Way!

Enough!!

Early this year, Nick Cannon confessed to expecting Baby #8, and has since pledged to get a vasectomy.

Nick acknowledged that he doesn't need to "populate the Earth" all by himself, and he's right.

Now, however, he is hinting that Baby #8 will not be alone ... and he could be expecting others before the year is out.

On Tuesday, June 7, Nick Cannon spoke about the rumor of his having "three babies on the way" during the Lip Service podcast.

“When you say ‘on the way’ … what count are you at?" he asked teasingly.

Nick then continued: "Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.”

The 41-year-old already welcomed three more children in 2021.

Whether's he's teasing people or being serious, he is threatening that 2022 might break that record.

“If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…” Nick said.

Nick is a father of seven, with only one child -- Baby #8 -- confirmed so far.

But he was asked if fans can expect a new batch of kids late this summer or early this fall, in September and October.

Nick evasively quipped: "Y'all are pretty good at math."

That certainly sounds like an acknowledgment.

It is also entirely possible that Nick is trolling people, based upon his reputation for knocking up various women.

Other interviews have given him a more sober tone, including acknowledgments that he had hurt the feelings of some of these women.

Bre Tiesi is due to give birth to Baby #8 ... though if what he's implying is true, that could be Baby #9 or later.

One year ago, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born to Abby De La Rosa.

Abby is pregnant again, she announced las tmonth, but did not confirm whether Nick is the father again.

In July of last year, Zen was born to Alyssa Scott.

Tragically, Zen died in December of last year, which was heartbreaking to his parents and other family.

Monroe and Moroccan are older, as the 11-year-old twins are Mariah Carey's. 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen are both Brittany Bell's.

There have been jokes that Nick Cannon has so many children because he has so many "creative" ideas for baby names.

Where most people create book characters or video game avatars or picrews, he has children -- so the joke goes.

The truth is probably more complicated, but it had seemed that he was giving more thought to how his actions impact others.

Many of us are thinking back to when Nick shared that was going to be temporarily celibate.

This was on the advice of a therapist.

That is not a long-term solution for most people who are not part of specific religious orders, and Nick knew that at the time.

One very possible long-term solution for Nick was simple: a vasectomy.

Several weeks ago, he announced that this was his plan, sharing that he had already done a consultation for the simple, usually reversible, procedure.

And if he's concerned that he may one day wish to usher in a Baby #11 (or whatever), he can always freeze some sperm before making this very responsible choice.