Meghan Markle to Royals: I Won’t Play Your Ridiculous Game Anymore!

Over the course of the past week, Meghan Markle has ended her self-imposed media exile and repeatedly spoken out against the people who made her life so miserable in the early years of her marriage.

We’ve known for quite some time that she never got along well with the royal family or the British tabloid press, but it now seems that the situation was even worse than we realized.

First, Meghan revealed on her podcast that her son Archie was involved in a house fire in 2019.

Ever the insensitive clods, the lackeys who do the royals’ dirty work insisted that Meghan and Harry continue with their royal tour of South Africa, despite the massive trauma they had just endured.

Meghan Markle with her son on his first birthday. (Photo via Instagram)

The Duchess doubled down in her criticism this week in a scathing interview with The Cut.

In one of her most shocking allegations yet, Meghan claimed that members of the Royal Rota — the Queen’s approved pool of journalists — used racial slurs in reference to Meghan and Harry’s children.

The Duchess says that despite this, she was expected to continue participating in a corrupt “exchange game” by providing the Rota with exclusive photos and information in exchange for favorable coverage.

Meghan Markle is speaking out against the abuse she endured from the British tabloid press. (Photo via Getty Images)

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she told The Cut.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” Meghan asked.

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Meghan Markle is all smiles in this photo. Or all forced and sort of pretend smiles, we should write. (Photo via Getty)

Meghan added that this subservience was an especially difficult adjustment for her, as she had previously enjoyed the life of an independent, self-made woman.

“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she said.

Obviously, the revelation that Meghan was expected to continue working with the Rota despite instances of blatant racism is appalling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

But equally shocking is the fact that she and Harry were expected to immediately resume their royal duties following Archie’s brush with death.

“When we went on our tour to South Africa, we landed with Archie,” Meghan revealed on her podcast.

“Archie was what, 4 and a half months old. And the moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in.

Best family photo ever? Just look at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie in this snapshot.

“We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say:

“‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’ What? ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’

“Rhe heater in the nursery caught on fire. There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished,” Meghan recalled, noting that Archie’s nanny had thankfully not yet put him down for his nap.

Meghan Markle released the first episode of her Archetypes podcast on Monday. And the response from fans was ecstatic. (Photo via Spotify)

Meghan added that royal staff demanded she and Harry continue their tour and make no mention of the incident.

“I was like, ‘Can you just tell people what happened?’ And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” she continued.

“And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.”

This may be a perfect photo. It was snapped on the special day of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor’s Christening. (Photo via Instagram)

She added poignantly:

“Because we did — we had to leave our baby.”

Needless to say, it’s getting easier and easier to understand why Harry and Meghan felt the need to opt out of the never-ending royal “game.”