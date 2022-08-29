Mackenzie McKee: New Video Sparks Concern as Fans Fear Former MTV Star Is Struggling Amid Divorce, Unemployment

To say that Mackenzie McKee has been through a lot in recent years would be putting it very, very mildly.

The former Teen Mom star has been dealing with one hardship after another — including getting fired from Teen Mom!

(Actually, Mackenzie was never officially fired, she just never got the call to appear on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a way, that’s more embarrassing than getting canned!)

Of course, the most recent obstacle facing the mother of three has to do not with Mackenzie’s career, but with her love life.

Mackenzie during her time on MTV. (Photo via MTV)

Mackenzie has ended her marriage to Josh McKee — yet again.

And this time, it seems that the split is permanent.

Now, Mackenzie and Josh have separated several times in the past, but the fact that they’ve been down this road before probably doesn’t make their current situation any easier.

Mackenzie McKee and her on-again, off-again husband Josh share a kiss during happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Mackenzie is not divorced yet, but she’s made it clear that she already thinks of herself as a single mom.

On social media, she’s attempted to give fans the impression that she’s embracing the challenge.

But some of her followers think that Mackenzie is quietly struggling.



And they believe the TikTok post above is evidence that she’s not doing so well.

“I talk a lot of s–t – a lot. I’m always like, ‘Who needs a man? Not me. I don’t need a man,’ but my lawn needs mowed,” McKee explained in the clip.

“I’ve been avoiding it because I’ve been waiting for someone to magically just show up and mow my lawn. I don’t know. I was ignoring it until I got a letter from the HOA that I am being fined because my grass isn’t mowed.”

Mackenzie McKee shares her HOA woes. (Photo via Instagram)

In the comments, fans criticized everything from Mackenzie’s footwear to her lawn care struggles.

“Tennis shoes please one of my fears after my grandma chopped her toes off with the lawnmower,” one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Closed toe shoes and pants next time, it can be painful if something slings out and hits you in the leg/foot great job tho!!” another person added.

“Not me yelling ‘girllll hold the handles down!!!'” a third chimed in.

Mackenzie McKee is experiencing some new challenges as a single mom. And fans fear that she’s not holding up well. (Photo via Instagram)

“Me screaming in my head ‘PULL THE LEVARRR!!’ Then you did and I said ‘WRONG LEVARRR!'” a fourth person contributed.

“Just hire a teen in the neighborhood one less thing you gotta worry about girl,” a fifth suggested.

That sounds like a simple solution, but it’s important to bear in mind that Mackenzie is newly single and newly unemployed with three mouths to feed.

Mackenzie McKee looks on in slight annoyance and/or confusion in this photo from a Teen Mom episode. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re sure she’s got a decent-sized nest egg saved up from her time on MTV.

But Mackenzie’s days of paying someone to take care of unpleasant tasks for her may have come to an end.

But hey, at least now that she’s out of work, she’s got plenty of time to figure these things out!