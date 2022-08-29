Yvette Arellano Teases “So Many More Pieces” of Mohamed Cheating Drama

In mid-August, Yvette Arellano and cheating husband Mohamed Abdelhamed finally split.

As much drama as the couple had on screen, their breakup has been even more chaotic.

We already saw Mohamed’s cheating texts, which included scheming to stay with Yve just long enough to get his visa.

Mohamed also accused Yve of battery. Yve is accusing Mohamed of immigration fraud. And that’s not all.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Yvette Arellano explained how she had caught her husband cheating, but she did not share all of the details.

In a recent post to social media, Yvette acknowledged that her story has caught a lot of attention.

“There’s so many more pieces and time will tell,” she promised her fans on Instagram.

“So for now,” Yve wrote, “I can tell you that I have gratitude for the support.”

“There’s lots of assumptions,” Yve wrote vaguely, advising her followers: “But don’t assume.”

She then teased: “More to come in time … ”

Admittedly, the post used a lot of emojis, misplaced hashtags, and “tea” references. But that was the gist of it.

There has already been so much. We have to wonder what else Yve and Mohamed will have to say.

In the middle of August, Mohamed filed a complaint with police, accusing Yvette of domestic battery.

He described a physical struggle over his phone, one that he alleges resulted in Yve’s leg against his neck before it ended.

If that happened, it is certainly sad. Families and partners should never have physical altercations.

However, some have questioned his account of the alleged conflict.

A key source of doubt is Mohamed’s leaked text messages … in which he conspired with his mistress to stay in the US at any cost. One potential way to do that would be to claim to be a victim of a crime.

Mohamed Abdelhamed allegedly sent a series of texts to a mysterious other woman, promising to leave his wife as soon as his green card is secure.

Fans are not the only ones connecting Mohamed’s texts to his August police report.

Yve’s representative noted that Mohamed was “plotting these allegations” with his side piece as far back as June.

It was, the rep suggested, a “backup plan” in the event that Yve discovered his infidelity before he got his green card.

Yve’s rep has suggested that Mohamed’s goal all along was to commit immigration fraud.

Some of his behavior seems to match up with that very serious accusation.

For example, he told his side piece that he had no intention of staying with Yvette long-term. This was only months after their wedding.

Meanwhile, Mohamed is insisting that this is not the case.

Yes, he admitted to the affair, which means that he confirmed that the texts that leaked in late July are authentic.

But Mohamed has insisted in public statements that he didn’t actually “care” about his green card.

That seems like an odd claim from the guy whose season we just watched.

When Yvette talked about delaying the wedding by even just a few weeks, he insisted that he wanted his documentation.

And then there came the time when Mohamed suggested to Yve that he should “find another sponsor.”

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers have an unhealthy (and frankly xenophobic) habit of accusing people of being green card scammers. Often without evidence. Sometimes, when it doesn’t make any sense.

Mohamed does appear to be an exception.

And if he isn’t, if he truly did come to the US because he was in love with Yve, then he has a very funny way of showing it.