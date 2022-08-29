Lynne Spears Responds to Britney Spears' Audio Bombshell, Begs Daughter to Keep This Private

Britney Spears could have had any interviewer that she wanted. She could have named her price.

Instead, the once and future Queen of Pop dropped a surprise voice recording condemning her family and conservatorship.

Britney will need years to process the trauma of it all. A huge portion of her life was stolen from her by people she loved.

But Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out. And she’d like for Britney to zip her lips and keep things private.

Lynne Spears is the mother of Britney Spears. Though their relationship has had its ups and downs, she has recently taken an interest in her daughter’s legal independence.

Lynne Spears took to Instagram to ask her daughter to be less public.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!,” she began.

“And also,” Lynne claimed, “I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

“I have never and will never turn my back on you!” Lynne insisted.

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!” she then expressed.

Lynne then wrote: “I have tried everything.”

Britney Spears knows Instagram’s rules very well, but can look perfectly sexy without getting into trouble. (Photo via Instagram)

“I love you so much,” Lynne’s Instagram post continued.

“But this talk is for you and me only,” she asked.

Lynne concluded by expressing her desire to has this out with Britney “eye to eye, in private.”

Probably pretty telling that not one person whom I personally follow had “liked” this, even by accident.

Some may wonder what beef Britney has with her mother, given that her father was her conservator.

But Britney explained that pretty clearly in her 22-minute audio recording.

“I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on,” Britney stated.

She heard that “she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up.”

Britney recalled: “It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’”

Britney Spears visited Vegas over the weekend. And seems the trip brought back some painful memories for the pop icon.

It was only months before winning her freedom that the court permitted Britney to hire her own attorney.

Before that, she had no power to do so on her own.

Britney stated in the audio that she “feels like” her mom could have helped with that … if she had actually wanted to.

Britney Spears recently returned to Instagram after deleting her account. And some fans are convinced that the pop icon is hiding a secret.

“My friend helped me get one in the end,” Britney noted. Her attorney is Mathew Rosengart.

“But every time I made contact with a firm,” she then recalled, “my phone was tapped.”

“And,” Britney described in the audio, “my phone would get taken away from me.”

Britney Spears recently posted photos on Instagram in which she’s sporting a racy maid costume. The pics and her caption have raised concerns among fans.

We can obviously understand how Britney feels about this, and acknowledge that her feelings are valid.

Like so many disappointing parents, Lynne probably feels that she did the best job that she could as Britney’s mother.

But … Britney, as her actual child, is probably in a better position to judge.