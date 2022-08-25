Olivia Plath: Welp, She’s Selling Sex Toys Now!

Olivia Plath isn’t letting a rivalry with her in-laws get in the way of a brand new business venture.

This Welcome to Plathville star is now selling sex toys on social media!

We’re not passing judgment, we’re just passing along an unexpected piece of information about the veteran reality star, who definitely took followers aback with her most recent Instagram post.

Olivia Plath surprised many followers in the summer of 2022 when she started to promote a certain sex toy online.

“Catching some vibes … and sharing them with you!” wrote Plath to open a caption to the photos above and below, pun very much intended.

“I am hooking you all up with vibrators!

“Everyone who signs up will either receive a free vibrator or a gift card.

“Just click the link in my Instagram bio, check your email and see your first gift from @bellesaco!”

Olivia, of course, is married to Ethan Plath, who was raised in a very strict and conservative household.

Over the years, she has clashed with her mother-in-law and father-in-law by encouraging Ethan to grow more independent, even convincing him to move out of his hometown a couple years ago.

It’s pretty hard to therefore not imagine that this vibrator promotion isn’t some kind of EFF YOU to Kim Plath in particular, with whom Olivia has almost never gotten along.

“While female and sexual empowerment is a safe topic on my page, I know it can still be a little anxiety inducing to share about it publicly, which is why I love that Bellesa offers 100% discreet shipping and billing,” she concluded in her post.

“Tag someone who deserves a vibe!”

Olivia Plath sits down here and talks about her marriage on an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Toward the end of Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Olivia caused quite a scene at quite an inopportune time: a memorial in honor of Ethan’s brother, who died as an infant in 2008.

“I feel like Olivia should understand that her feelings are definitely important, but not everything’s about her feelings,” Micah said in an interview after the incident.

“If there’s something that outweighs what you’re mad about, you can set what you’re mad about aside and go do this one thing. You don’t have to talk.

“You don’t have to be friendly or whatever but you can still be a part of what’s going on and then work on your garbage later.”

Then, earlier this month, after Olivia spent the bulk of an episode trashing her mother-in-law, most of Ethan’s siblings released a statement.

It was clearly meant to ostracize Olivia and to call out her BS.

“We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message opened.

“There is a lot more to the story than what you all have seen on the show.

“While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.

“That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath delve into some of their relationship issues in this scene from their reality show.

The statement concluded:

Some of us kids have been rebels and are finding our place in life and are very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family… no matter what choices we make or who we become.

Please remember that we are human and do make mistakes.

Nobody is perfect and we continue to learn and grow with everyday. Not one person is at fault…

We ask that you have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life.