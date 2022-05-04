Jed Duggar, Katey Nakatsu Welcome Son, Reveal Kardashian-Inspired Name!

A member of the Duggar family welcoming a child?

Well, obviously, that happens all the time.

But a Duggar son being named after a daughter from TV's other most infamous family?

Now, that's not something that we hear about every day!

Yes, we learned this week that Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu became parents to a baby boy.

That's exciting, of course, and we wish them all the best.

But let's be honest -- new grandkids for Jim Bob and Michalle enter the world at a rate of about a half dozen a year.

What makes this story is unique is the unusual moniker that Jed and Katey selected for their bundle of joy.

"He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!" Jed and Katey wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Yes, the couple's son shares his name with Khloe Kardashian's daughter.

We don't know what part would be more offensive to Jim Bob -- a connection between the Duggar and Kardashian families, or the idea of a gender-neutral name!

But before you get too excited about the possibility of Jed and Katey being closet Kardashian fans, we're afraid we have some bad news.

Sadly, this is not Jed and Katey's way of subtly telling the world that they approve of Khloe and Tristan Thompson's out-of-wedlock baby-making, or the couple's semi-open relationship.

(Tristan just forgot to tell Khloe that he wanted to keep things casual!)

Instead, it seems that True Duggar's name is actually a nickname.

"Truett Oliver Duggar Born Monday, May 2 6:34pm 8 lb 5 oz 20.5 inches," Jed and Katey elaborated in their Instagram post.

"Truett: 'warrior for Christ Oliver: 'peace,'" the couple added.

So we guess Jed and Katey's choice of name isn't as unorthodox as it initially seemed.

We'd be lying if we said we weren't a little disappointed.

Anyway, the good news is that after several months of keeping a relatively low profile, the couple is once again opening the lines of communication with fans.

Katey announced her pregnancy back in September of last year.

Usually, Duggar women offer frequent pregnancy updates when they're expecting, but the entire family has been taking a more cautious approach to social media over the past year or so.

We're not saying that's definitely a result of the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal, but that seems to have factored into the decision.

Of course, it also seems that Jed and Katey are simply more private than other members of the sprawling Duggar clan.

"Those are the two things I get: 'How are you feeling?' and 'When's your due date?'" Katey complained during her pregnancy.

"I will say, it's like we tell everybody every week at church and then they ask again," Jed griped.

Needless to say, it sounds as though these two are happy to be living lives in which they're not constantly in the presence of a full TLC camera crew.

We're sure that they'll continue to offer fans occasional updates, but they won't be in the spotlight quite as much as, say, members of the Kardashian family.

And that's the truth!