Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo Treat Fans to MTV Cribs-Style Tour of Their Hollywood Home!

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar probably never imagined that one of their kids would call Hollywood home.

Of course, there’s probably quite a lot that’s happened in the past few years that the couple never would have predicted!

Anyway, when Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles, her parents were reportedly so upset that they temporarily disowned Jinger.

But Jinge and Jer never looked back, and from the looks of the place they call home, the fundamentalist couple is thriving on the West Coast!

Take a tour of casa de Vuolo! (Video via YouTube)

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported, the Vuolos took a page from the MTV Cribs playbook this week when they treated fans to a video tour of their surprisingly sizable house.

If you’re wondering how Jinger and Jeremy pay for such a palatial pad, the answer is — they don’t.

Jeremy is attending divinity school and it seems that the people paying for his education also provided him a freakin’ house to live in while he completes his studies.

Jinger and husband Jeremy are featured in this Instagram photo, which they shared online in May 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

We guess the Duggar name still carries a lot of clout in certain communities.

Also, we now understand why Jeremy is taking forever to finish his degree.

Free houses in LA don’t grow on trees, and the Vuolos are probably terrified by the idea that they’ll be forced to move back to Arkansas once their free ride comes to an end!

Jinger Duggar takes fans a tour of her home. (Photo via YouTube)

But for now, these two are living their best life — and it makes sense that they’d want to contrast all the bad press about Jinger’s family with a glimpse at how much they’re killin’ it!

The Vuolos kicked the tour off with a look at their guest room, which used to be Jinger and Jeremy’s bedroom.

These days, the couple’s children call it “grandma and grandpa’s room” because of how frequently Jeremy’s parents visit, not Jinger’s.

Jinger and Jeremy show off their guest room. (Photo via YouTube)

Yes, according to Jinger and Jeremy, Ma and Pa Vuolo pop in “every couple of months.”

And if their Instagram vacation pics are any indication Jim Bob and Michelle visit more like once a year.

But in fairness, Jim Bob and Michelle have a lot more people to visit in different states — like their son Josh, who’s currently locked up in a federal prison in Texas!

Josh Duggar’s mugshot. (Photo via NBC News)

(Maybe someday we’ll write about the Duggars without mentioning Josh and his crimes, but today is not that day!)

From there, we see a dining room that’s probably bigger than they average twenty-something’s apartment in North Hollywood.

Then we see “Jinger’s kitchen” (Jeremy might be more progressive than most fundie men, but he still wants the world to know he ain’t doing no cooking!) which is just off the living room and its adjacent … gym?

The Vuolos show fans their home gym. (Photo via YouTube)

Yes, the Vuolos made the curious decision to put their home gym just off the living room/kitchen area.

Seems like a lot of different types of activity going on in one very small area.

We would be sympathetic if Jinger and Jeremy were working with limited space, but their house is freakin’ massive!

The Vuolos have many bedrooms. (Photo via YouTube)

Yes, despite having two kids and no income, these two have more bedrooms than they need.

The house isn’t a mansion, exactly, but for a free home in one of America’s most expensive markets, it’s quite impressive.

Of course, if there are any members of the Duggar clan who deserve to live so well, it’s these two.

Jinger and Jeremy still have some problematic beliefs, but they have our endless respect for breaking free from Jim Bob’s pernicious influence!

