Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter’s Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback

90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast.

But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate.

Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.

Taking to social media, Angela is celebrating her continuing winning streak.

Recently, Angela Deem took to both Instagram and TikTok to celebrate a court victory.

Praising Attorney C. Lewis Tippett, she then wrote: “That’s a win.”

Her music choice for the post? “All I Do Is Win.” Fitting for the occasion.

Remember Skyla Deem? She is the adult daughter of Angela Deem. She has appeared in more recent seasons.

It turns out that Angela’s courtroom win was all about her long-suffering daughter.

Skyla won her legitimation (not a typo) case against her ex, Barry Gene Burch.

Barry is currently incarcerated, which is not really a shocker when it comes to people with ties to Angela.

Legitimation is a legal action that the father of a child can take in the state of Georgia in order to establish legal parental rights.

The easier route would be to marry the mother of said children, but that is not always an option.

Barry has been carrying out this legitimation case from behind bars.

He could not be physically present in the courtroom at the August 8 hearing.

His attorney was present, however.

Skyla asked the court to dismiss the case on the grounds of lack of prosecution.

The judge then granted the dismissal “without prejudice.”

This means that Barry will have the legal option to bring forward this case again in the future.

When they shared the news from the courthouse parking lot, Skyla and Angela were clearly in a celebratory mood.

If things had gone differently, Skyla and Barry would have had to work out several things.

This would have meant addressing child support, visitation, and more.

But with the case dismissed, those are all pretty moot, as Barry has not established legal parental rights.

Interestingly, a lot of people more or less ignored Skyla’s presence in the celebratory photo.

Many assumed that the legal action had something to do with Angela and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Some assumed a divorce. Others assumed “good” news regarding his visa. With these two, things could always go either way.

Angela and Michael married in early 2020, just days before now-former president Donald Trump banned immigration from Nigeria.

Angela’s mother also took a turn for the worse. She returned home to Georgia, leaving Michael behind.

To the best of anyone’s knowledge, they have not seen each other in person in a year and a half. That said, Season 7 may end up showing us otherwise.