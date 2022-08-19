Vicki Gunvalson: I Cried Over Tamra Returning to RHOC! I Don't Know Why Bravo Hates Me!

We are all happy for our friends when they succeed. But some matters of the heart are complicated.

Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, as Bravo fans had expected.

This leaves her friend Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, out in the cold.

Vicki fully admits that she cried when she learned that Tamra would be making a comeback without her.

As you can see in the video clip below, Vicki Gunvalson paid a virtual visit to E!’s Daily Pop.

Initially, she spoke about her experiences while filming Ultimate Girls Trip.

She and Tamra spent a lot of one-on-one time together, processing their experiences.

Vicki Gunvalson was on The Real Housewives of Orange County for fourteen years, since its inception. Tamra Judge was on the show for 12 years. Then, suddenly, they were both gone from the series.

But Tamra is the one returning to RHOC, not Vicki.

“Of course I’m excited for her,” Vicki insisted.

She admitted: “I would be a bad friend if I [weren’t].”

Tamra Judge confirmed that she will return for Season 17!

“Yes, I have FOMO (fear of missing out),” Vicki acknowledged.

“I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way,” she suggested.

“I’m also, now … it’s been three or four weeks later,” Vicki shared, “that she called me and told me she’s going back on.”

Vicki suddenly spies the camera watching her, realizing that her very unseemly rant is being recorded for posterity. When you sign on to a reality show, it means that they get to film you almost everywhere during designated times. That includes when you’re rambling like a lunatic backstage.

Vicki confessed: “The main thing I did was cry.”

She confirmed what the world already suspected: “I didn’t get the call [to come back].”

While Bravo wanted to reshuffle the cast before reintroducing Tamra, it has felt like the network feels like Vicki’s time on RHOC has passed.

Even so, Vicki did appreciate her time with Tamra on UGT.

“Tamra and I had our nightly recaps in the bed every night,” she detailed.

She and Tamra would stay up and chat “for at least an hour to three hours.”

“And of course they can’t show that, because it would be too boring and long,” Vicki acknowledged.

“But that was really our reset time,” she characterized. “[We] talked about the day.”

Vicki detailed: “We talked about other girls — who we liked, who we didn’t like.”

Ultimately, Vicki explained that she has made her peace with not returning.

“There must be something that Bravo doesn’t like about me,” she reasoned.

“So,” Vicki continued, “I had to accept it.” Sometimes, life just ends up like that.

Does Bravo dislike Vicki? There were times when certain producers must have found her difficult to work with.

But we imagine that the larger concern was the show. Was her continued reign helping or hurting the series?

We can’t say that RHOC‘s best years have come after Vicki’s seasons. But perhaps that’s why Tamra is returning.