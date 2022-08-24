Christine Brown: I’m Living My Best Life Without Kody!

Christine Brown has been single for nearly a year now.

In early November 2021, the Sister Wives cast member took many followers by surprise when she wrote the following on Instagram:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine Brown doesn’t miss Kody at all. She has made that clear on multiple occasions ever since leaving her spiritual marriage.

The mother of six concluded at the time:

“At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Brown has since moved back to her native state of Utah — and she’s made one thing clear on numerous occasions:

She has no regrets!

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

“I get to live life for me,” Christine says in the latest issue of People Magazine, telling this publication that she could not be more thrilled with the decision she made last year:

“My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier.”

Every. Single. Cell.

It doesn’t get much more evident than that, does it?

Christine and Kody got married in 1994 and are parents to son Paedon, 24, and daughters Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Christine came from a polygamous background and always wanted a plural marriage… but her viewpoint started to change WAY back in 2018.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” she admits now.

“And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

Christine’s son recently echoed this same sentiment, saying his mom wanted to walk away from Kody years ago.

It just took her awhile to truly get there.

After such a long period of unhappiness, the TLC personality packed up and moved to Salt Lake City with Truely to start a new (amazing!) life.

“We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home,” she tells People.

“It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited.

“I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful.”

Are you listening, Meri Brown? Janelle Brown?

There really is a life out there beyond Kody. A much better life, it sounds like.

Christine isn’t on the market right now, but she’s clearly open to finding a new partner.

“I would love to date. Love the idea of … having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’

“Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.”

Christine Brown has left Kody Brown — and, as you can see right here, she absolutely could not be happier.

Going forward, Brown says “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”

She still stars on a show about polygamy, though.

The star will play a key role on Sister Wives Season 17, which premieres on Sunday, September 11 on TLC.

Click HERE to read the official synopsis.