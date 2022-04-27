Christine Brown Wanted to Leave Kody FIVE YEARS Ago, Son Now Claims

Christine Brown left Kody Brown in November 2021.

By her own admission, this decision was a long time in the making... the Sister Wives star just had to become a badass bitch first, as she previously explained.

Now, though, Christine and Kody's son has opened up in even more detail to Instagram followers about all that went into his mother's choice to walk away, telling them during a recent video that she wanted to make the move a long time ago.

All because of Robyn Brown.

“Mom found out that Dad found the woman [Robyn] that he loves and is supposed to be with. Mom got upset, Mom moved on, but five years later Mom moved on,” Paedon said on Instagram Live this week.

“Mom’s known for a long time that Dad loves Robyn. Dad loved Mom, but it’s not the same anymore.

"So Mom’s like, ‘OK, that’s what it is.’ And then several years later, Mom’s like, ‘You know what? I am done with this, deuces!'”

That's one way to put it, LOL.

Almost as soon as Christine announced she was moving back to Utah, sources came out and pointed a finger at Kody's relationship with Robyn.

It's no secret that his only legal wife is also Kody's favorite wife.

“I’m not mad at my dad for finding the woman he loves, why should anyone else be?” Paedon continued.

“I’m happy that Robyn found a man who loves her and loves her children. I’m happy that Dad found a woman who loves him and wants to be with him.”

Paedon, who has been talking candidly about all things Sister Wives for weeks now, touched on many other topics during this latest Instagram Live session.

IS KODY STILL WITH JANELLE?

Yes, Paedon says, stating simply:

"Janelle is currently still with dad. And it’s okay. He is my father. I do love him."

DOES CHRISTINE STILL OWN A PIECE OF COYOTE PASS?

No, Paedon says, referring to the vacant lot the Browns purchased in 2018 and yet have not built anything on in the many years since.

“She sold it back to Dad," Paedon said of Christine and her now-former part ownership of this land.

IS THE NANNY STILL AROUND?

Ah, yes, the nanny.

On Sister Wives Season 16, we learned that Robyn employed a nanny, much to the shock and chagrin of both viewers and the other spouses, none of whom had hired help around the house.

The nanny then got Covid.

According to Paedon, this nanny has been fired; presumably NOT due to contracting Covid, though.

DO THE BROWNS STILL PRACTICE THEIR RELIGION?

Paedon confirmed speculation that the Browns were kicked out of their polygamist church (the Apostolic United Brethren) for continuing to film Sister Wives.

“I don’t think any of them are in [the Church] anymore,” Paedon said of Kody, Meri, Janelle and Robyn.

“I think some of them practice parts of it…we were kind of disowned and kind of kicked out because of the show.

"One of the reasons we left Utah to go to Vegas is we were told, ‘You need to stop creating that show. You need to let it go and leave it alone’ and my mom and dad said, ‘Naw, I’m gonna keep doing this.’"

OKAY, IN THE FACE OF EVERYTHING, DOES PAEDON STILL LOVE HIS FATHER?

“Yes, all of Christine’s kids, we all still talk to Dad,” he said, concluding of his feelings in the wake of all this tension:

"Secretly, yes, I do still love my father.”