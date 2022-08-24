Garcelle Beauvais Fends Off Racist Attacks Against 14-Year-Old Son Jax: Enough is Enough!

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are no strangers to ugly rumors and social media trolls.

We all know that some of the drama and conflicts can spill over from the show and onto social media.

This time, some truly hateful monsters have gone too far, targeting Garcelle’s 14-year-old son with racist vitriol.

Garcelle says that enough is enough. Her castmates are also asking Jax’s harassers to stop being monsters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais understandably asks WTF?! while speaking to the confessional camera.

Recently, racist trolls have targeted Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax Nilon.

Some of the open harassment on social media is simply too vile to share.

We will instead share an example that Jax himself screenshotted, calling out these wretches for going “too far at this point.”

Commenters, claiming to be fans of Diana Jenkins, Lisa Rinna, and/or Erika Jayne, are not hiding their racism.

Some are evoking the racist murders of Black Americans at he hands of police, as in the example that Jax shared.

This is not just “trolling.” These racists are attacking a 14-year-old child, ostensibly because they dislike his mother.

“I’m usually a very strong woman,” Garcelle wrote in an emotional tweet.

“I’ve been raised to be strong,” she affirmed. “My life has taught me to be strong.”

Garcelle continued: “But when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK.”

“I’ve been in tears all night,” Garcelle confessed.

“It’s just a TV show people,” she reminded viewers.

“Scream at your TV throw something at your TV,” Garcelle invited, “but leave our kids alone.”

“We are doing a tv show,” Lisa Rinna wrote on her Instagram Story.

“We try to entertain you,” she pointed out.

Lisa then asked “why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer shows Lisa Rinna stare at her phone, unconvinced.

“Love us,” Lisa’s post went on, “love to hate us.”

She implored her fans and followers: “But leave the kids alone!”

In case anyone was wondering, Lisa then noted: “What I was just sent about @garcelle son is disgusting and unacceptable.”

Lisa noted that this has happened to other children of the Housewives.

“They didn’t sign up for this,” she pointed out, asking what these hateful trolls think that they are doing.

“Enough is enough,” Lisa declared.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards dials up her aggression at the Season 10 Reunion special.

“Picking on children of the Housewives is not okay,” Kyle Richards wrote on her own Story.

“It is never okay to attack a child,” she correctly noted.

Kyle then delved into the potential root of this kind of hateful attack.

“Is your life actually that empty?” Kyle asked, a reference to how many social media attacks originate in personal problems.

“If it is,” she suggested, “seek help.”

Kyle then added: “Shame on you.”

Kyle Richards cries on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Of course, it’s unclear if the attacks against Jax (and his brother, Oliver) are happening organically.

A number of Bravo fans believe that one of Garcelle’s on-screen rivals bought and paid for these vicious, racist attackers.

Some have blamed newcomer Diana Jenkins.

Whether Diana was the culprit or not, the comments seem too similar to not be the results of a coordinated attack.

Additionally, the user names leaving these evil comments are very clearly manufactured, each ending with a random string of numbers.

Social media behemoths are infamously irresponsible — especially Facebook. We would still like an investigation to determine whether it’s Diana, someone else, or just racists being racists.