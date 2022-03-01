Christine Brown: Done with Polygamy! Doing So Frickin Awesome These Days!

No. Looking. Back.

According to someone very close to Christine Brown, these three words sum up how the long-time Sister Wives star is feeling in the wake of her decison to walk away from spiritual husband Kody.

This source is actually very close to Kody, too.

It's the former couple's 23-year old son, Paedon.

“Mom is happier now,” Brown told Us Weekly late last week, adding of the mother of six, who now residences once again in her native state of Utah:

“She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

In addition to Paedon, Christine shares daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Kody.

She announced her split from the Sister Wives patriach back in early November, stating at the time:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.

For his part, Kody said in a statement that he felt a "great deal of sadness" in Christine's departure, although he's since trashed Christine as a liar.

Paedon made it clear to Us, though, that the move home has “incredible” for his mother, who now also lives closer to her parents and siblings.

“She’s honestly done [polygamy] it, and that’s okay,” Paedon also told Us.

“She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids.

"We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

Sister Wives Season 16 was filmed months before Christine and Kody announced their break-up, but the episodes focused largely on their marital challenges.

“It’s over. The intimate part of our marriage is over,” Christine said during a January installment, for example.

“And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage.

"I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

During the subsequent one-on-one special, Kody confirmed that the pair are “no longer married,” and he also noted that he still feels conflicted about the situation.

“I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” he admitted.

“I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase.”

Christine, meanwhile, confessed that it wasn't an easy thing to just peace out of her relationship. But she didn't think she really had any other choice.

“I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she told the show's host during the February 20 episode.

“Is it just selfish? Is that what it is?

"I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy.

"It just wasn’t working anymore.”