Tori Roloff: Baby #4 on the Way? Someday?!?

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have a lot going on at the moment.

The Little People, Big World stars just welcomed their third child and recently moved to a new home.

As has been documented on the new season of this TLC reality series, the couple -- most notably Zach -- has also been feuding with Matt Roloff over the latter's decision to sell his farm... and to hurl a bit of shade at his sons in the process.

We still can't believe Zach trashed his dad as cowardly.

The father of three has far nicer things to say about his new baby, however, as Josiah Roloff just turned one month old.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Tori says the pair's other two children (five-year old Jackson and two-year old Lilah) are also huge fans of the addition.

"They are slightly obsessed with him and it's adorable," Tori told this publication, adding:

"They're just both very concerned about where he is, what he is doing. They take turns feeding him the bottle and want to bring him blankies and binkies."

Tori and and Zach previously confirmed is a dwarf -- just like his brother, sister, father and paternal grandparents.

“He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach told Us Weekly, emphasizing that Josiah simply has this medical condition... but it doesn't define him.

And his parents won't let it, either.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair,” Tori added to Us. "I’m not a brunette -- like, that’s not how I would classify myself.”

The Roloffs are also very familiarr with achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism.

They've been lucky so far that Jackson had to undergo a procedure to help with his bowed legs, but no other real health ailments have befallen their kids.

Does this mean they'd be open to more?

Even if, according to the percentages, any future children would also be little people?

"I'd never say never because already I can't believe that those first few days are already over," Tori told People a few days ago.

"This one's been more emotional this time just because I went into it with the mindset that this is most likely our last baby."

Sounds like Roloff has a pretty strong idea of her future in this regard.

But perhaps her mind remains open a tiny bit?

"It just changes your outlook on the hospital and your time spent there," Tori continued to People

"We've always had the best nurses and doctors. And so it's just sad to think that, 'Oh, we're probably not going to be back in this situation ever. We're done with this part of our life.'

"And now we get to just enjoy our three babies.

"Never say never, but I think I'm saying never."

On Monday, Tori celebrated Josiah turning one month old with a sweet post on Instagram.

"How has it already been a month with this dude?!" Tori wrote in the caption.

"We have LOVED getting to know and love this kid.

"I really do thank God every day He chose us to be his parents!"