Tori and Zach Roloff: Yes, Our Third Child is Also a Dwarf

Tori and Zach Roloff have finally answered the question on the minds of Little People, Big World fans everywhere.

Yes, the couple confirmed this week in an interview with Us Weekly, their this child has the same condition as his dad and his siblings, brother Jackson and sister Lilah.

“He’s Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he’s not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia,” Zach told this magazine about the pair's three-week-old son, who was born on April 30.

(Achondroplasia is the same form of dwarfism that the TLC star and the couple’s older children have; along with Zach's parents, Matt and Amy.)

The Roloff emphasized here, however, that achondroplasia is simply one trait that Josiah possesses.

Among many other traits.

“Just like I’m Tori, I have brown hair,” Tori explains to Us.

“I’m not a brunette -- like, that’s not how I would classify myself.”

Tori and Zach have thus far been lucky in how this condition has impacted their kids so far.

In January, however, Jacksoon underwent a procedure to help fix, or at least improve, his bowed legs.

"As his legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery," Tori said a few months ago on Instagram.

"He has been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed, however they aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain.

"We’re hoping over the next five to six years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone."

Zach, of course, has dealt with achondroplasia his entire life ... while Tori has dealth with it for as long as she's known her husband.

“It’s so normal to us,” Tori told Us, listing off the Roloff family members who have achondroplasia.

“We have so many resources and there’s a lot of parents out there who don’t have the same resources and … don’t have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do.”

For this season, Tori says she and her spouse plan on always being an advocate for dwarfism, that they'll always use their platform to help others in the same situation.

“We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism cause of our kids,” Zach said, while Tori agreed, chiming in with a simple:

"Forever."

Tori and Zach have been married since 2015.

They announced Josiah’s birth via Instagram earlier this month.

“Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!” Zach gushed on social media at the time, adding:

“Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!"

In her own post, Tori wrote:

“The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!”