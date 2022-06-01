Tammy Slaton: Robbed! While in Rehab!

Welp.

This sucks for Tammy Slaton.

According to The Sun, the 1,000-lb Sisters star was the victim of a break-in awhile ago, not long after she checked into rehab to deal with her dangerous weight gain and her sibling, Amy, moved into a new residence with her husband.

To be clear, the break-in occurred when nobody was actively living inside of this Kentucky home.

"The burglar[s] must have seen the home was unoccupied and broke in," a local deputy told this publication, stating that the incident took place some time in late 2021 and adding:

The unidentified suspect(s) "kicked in the back door and stole [Tammy's] washer and dryer, as well as some furniture."

These thieves have not yet been apprehended, while the police say that Tammy's neighbor also had his/her sink was stolen.

Scary stuff!

"Amy found the break-in when she went to check up on her old home," continues The Sun source.

"Amy sent photos to Tammy. Valuables were stolen and there were signs of forced entry."

This home was actually in the news a few weeks ago because Amy hinted that Tammy would be unable to keep paying rent on it after paying her own way through rehab.

"Tammy's social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn't paying [for rehab]," Amy said of her loved one getting professional assistance.

"That's why I hear she doesn't have a place to live because she can't afford the rent."

Amy said she'd happily let Tammy crash with her this summer after she gets out of rehab.

"When she comes out she'll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she'll go there," Amy explained, adding:

"I'm not sure when she's gonna come back, but I know that she's getting the help she needs. If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that's fine.

"She needs the help."

Thankfully, no one was harmed as a result of these break-ins.

For her part, Slaton remains in rehab and actually seems to be progressing well there.

She appears to have a boyfriend, for one thing, which is super exciting and awesome.

Also, according to reliable sources, Slaton has at last qualified for bariatric weight loss surgery.

Bariatric surgery, also known as gastric bypass surgery, is an operation on the digestive system to help a patient lose weight quickly in extreme situations.

From what we've heard, Slaton will go under the knife for this procedure in Atlanta at some point in June.

She'll likely be released from rehab shortly afterward.

Will she return to the home that was burglarized last year? Will she move in with Amy? Go somewhere else?

We'll let you know as soon as we do!